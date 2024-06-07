(WSVN) - Things are heating up in Fort Lauderdale this weekend, and not just because of the temperature. The annual FLoatarama Pride party is hitting the water, and Deco’s Alex Miranda is diving into all the fun.

Right now, I’m on the Intracoastal in Fort Lauderdale ahead of FLoatarama, the country’s largest on-the-water Pride event. Now in its fifth consecutive year, it promises to make a real splash.

FLoatarama is proud to be signature SoFlo.

: “We are now the largest on-water Pride event in the U.S.”

And it’s much more than a sizzling party in the sun … although we’ll get to that part.

: “Donating funds and awareness to LGBTQ youth within our area. These kids are getting bullied, they’re not getting the education they need. Through our programs and our support, we’re able to help a little bit. Over $140,000 already.”

This Saturday, the fifth annual flotilla returns to Fort Lauderdale.

: “We start out by the Broward Performing Arts Center, and then we go down river. As soon as we get to the Intracoastal Waterway, we turn left and we go north, and we end at Sunrise Bay.”

And you’re incited on their VIP yacht.

: “Over 400 people will be on board with a gigantic dance party.

Along with grand marshal — and finalist on Netflix’s “Squid Game: The Challenge” — Sam Lantz.

Sam Lantz: “You know, just being a little gay kid in Idaho, and then 38 years later, come here and being the grand marshal of a Pride parade feels so amazing, and I’m hoping I can spread that amazing feeling out. There’s just a bunch of people partying, without shirts on, probably. That’s so South Florida.”

Alex Miranda: “Well, but you never wear a shirt. I’m actually surprised you’re wearing a short today.”

Sam Lantz: “I mean, I’ve got to rep FLoatarama.”

[Cue Alex pouring the contents of a gallon container of water on a shirtless Sam.]

Sam Lantz: “We’re just a happy-go-lucky group of people. There’s no nefarious gay agenda; we just want to love everyone.”

Most of the time, yes.

Alex Miranda: “No, Ariana Grande.”

Sam Lantz: “No, Lady Gaga.”

Alex Miranda: “No, Charli XCX.”

Sam Lantz: “No.”

Alex Miranda: “What are you putting on the playlist, on the boat?”

Sam Lantz: “I’m really loving that new Nicola Coughlan remix that’s on Instagram right now. I love her from ‘Bridgerton,’ and she’s my Netflix girlie.”

Nicola Coughlan: “Do you know when the Real Housewives released pop songs just – exclusively for gay men? That’s like my dream job, ’cause they’ve already seen things, they just list things and ideas: shies, caviar, more shoes.”

Alex Miranda: “I think that kind of sums up FLoatarama — like shoes, yachts.”

Sam Lantz: “More shoes?”

Alex Miranda: “Equality.”

Sam Lantz: “Yeah, equality! Woo!”

Cheers to that.

Sam Lantz: “They can participate by bringing their own boats. If you have a boat, it’s $30 to register. You can join in the parade, all competing for prizes, or you can buy a ticket on the VIP boat. They’re $150, all you can drink, all you can eat. Float in your own parade. I mean, come on.”

FOR MORE INFO:

5th Annual FLoatarama

Saturday, June 8, 2024, starting at 1:30 p.m.

Esplanade Park

400 SW 2nd St

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

(Note: Yacht Catalina boards at 11.15 a.m. at GALLERYone – a DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel.)

Tickets: floatarama.org

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.