Sunday brunch is taking over the Caribbean hotspot Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen in Wynwood. This place is so hot, even rapper 50 Cent wanted to be part of it. He’s teaming with Dukunoo to bring his liquor brand to the menu … and maybe a little bit to Alex Miranda.

The hip-hop mogul teamed up with Dukunoo to spice up their Sunday brunch with his Branson cognac, some one-of-a-kind drinks and his hits songs.

Rapper 50 Cent once famously said.

50 Cent (rapping): “You can find me in the club, bottles full of bub. Mama, I got what you need.”

Well, Deco found him at Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen in Wynwood, bringing the bottles and the vibes.

The hip-hop mogul made a surprise visit at the restaurant to kick off its new eating experience, Nostalgia Brunch.

Shrusan Gray: “We wanted to give Wynwood another brunch experience that’s not only just sitting down and eating, but dining while you’re listening to good vibes, good music.”

Those vibes she’s talking about? It’s all the hottest songs from yesteryear, y’all … and what better special guest than 50 himself?

Shrusan Gray: “The most popular time for 50 Cent was during, what? The early 2000s, and we wanted Nostalgia to be kicked off with early 2000s music.”

But a soundtrack isn’t the only thing the rapper brought with him.

Shrusan Gray: “We really wanted to try his cognac in a lot of our drinks, and we have the new Branson Manhattan. I’m a New Yorker, so that’s a very important name to me.”

Made with 50’s Branson V.S.O.P. Royal Cognac, sweet vermouth and garnished with an orange peel, it’s already a house fave.

Shrusan Gray: “It was a big hit during brunch, and I’m pretty sure that people will love it when they come.”

And what about the food? You can choose from cheesy lobster mac and cheese, to creamy shrimp and grits.

But the star of this show is…

Shrusan Gray: “The French toast. You could ask anyone here. I mean, French toast is so basic, right? It’s like everybody has a French toast, but if you try this French toast, it has, like, a touch of our rum.”

It won’t get you drunk, but it will make your taste buds sing.

Caroline Malloy, diner: “The food was the best thing I’ve ever tasted, absolutely delicious. The drink was so refreshing, I cannot wait to come back and drink even more.”

Dukunoo’s Nostalgia Brunch officially kicks off this Sunday. Walk-ups are welcome, but the food spot recommends reservations to avoid long wait times.

FOR MORE INFO:

Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen

316 NW 24th St.

Miami, Fl 33127

786-334-5150

dukunoowynwood.com

