It’s hard to find a New Year’s Eve like we have here in South Florida, and this year’s festivities are shaping up to be bigger and better — and hotter — than ever.

But don’t just take my word for it. Deco’s got a look at all the superstars saying goodbye to 2023 with a performance in SoFlo.

50 Cent (rapping): “You can find me in the club, bottle full of bub mama i got what you need, if you need to fell the buzz.”

You’ll definitely find 50 Cent “in da club” this weekend. The rapper is ringing in 2024 in SoFlo.

50 will get the party started on Saturday with a set at E11EVEN Miami.

And on New Year’s Eve, he’s gonna be hitting up Club M2 in Miami Beach.

Afrojack: “One, two, one, two, three, let’s go!”

There ain’t no party like an Afrojack party. Just ask all the folks who show up year after year to see him at Ultra Music Festival.

The Dutch DJ will be dropping some sick beats at DAER Nightclub on the 31st. That’s at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood. Totally worth the drive, if you ask me.

Cardi B (rapping) “Five, four, three, two, one, lift off. Honey, i’m home, shoes gettin’ kicked off. Every time i turn around, i get pissed off.”

Don’t be tardy for the Cardi party. Cardi B is ready to help you start 2024 off right at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

She’s gonna be playing poolside on New Year’s Eve so grab some dancing shoes and get ready to tropic like it’s hot.

Offset (singing): “Jet goin’ Thailand, when I got a show. Learn how to finance when I got a load. Took her out a Scion, put her in a Rolls.”

It’s the battle of the exes at the Fontainebleau, because while Cardi’s performing outside, her estranged hubby Offset will be getting lit at the hotel’s LIV Nightclub. I wonder who’s gonna draw the bigger crowd.

Nicki Minaj rapping) “I got a princess face, a killer body, samurai mind. They can’t be Nicki, they so stupid, I just laugh when they try.”

The start of the 2024 isn’t the only big thing happening when the clock strikes 12 on New Year’s Day. SoFlo Barbs rejoice, because Nicki Minaj is taking the stage at E11EVEN Miami at midnight.

The party kicks off on the 31st at 8 p.m in the club … but you better pace yourself — drink your water — so you can end the night singing along with Nicki.

Nicki Minaj (rapping) “He want an F-R-E-A-K.”

