Ain’t no party like a Club E11EVEN party. Because a Club E11EVEN party doesn’t stop, literally! The place is jumping 24/7.

Get ready for a Race Week to remember, because the Miami hotspot is going full speed with high-octane parties.

It’s almost Race Week in Miami! And all roads lead to Club E11EVEN.

Last year, the Miami superclub brought some of the biggest celebs through its doors.

Rick Ross: “What’s up, baby? It’s the biggest boss. Right here, Club E11EVEN. It’s the number one spot to be at.”

The club’s operating partner, Gino LoPinto, says this year is no different.

Gino LoPinto: “Our third year for Miami’s Grand Prix lands here, and it’s going to be an amazing week here at E11EVEN.”

Make sure you stay hydrated because you are going to need all of your energy.

Gino Lopinto: “We kick off race week Wednesday, where E11EVEN Vodka presents: The E11EVEN x Playboy collaboration, with performances by Cedric Gervais, Ameme and Demitri.”

That’s only the beginning of what’s in store.

Gino LoPinto: “Thursday night, we have a super special performance that we can’t announce until Monday. Rolling into Friday, we have an E11EVEN favorite, 50 Cent, performing live.”

50 Cent (rapping): “You can find me in the club bottle full of bubs, mama, I got what you need.”

Wait for it.

Gino LoPinto: “Saturday night, we have A$AP Rocky performing live.”

A$AP Rocky (rapping): “You think I’m jumpin’ out the window, how I got ’em open.”

The party ends on Sunday with E11EVEN’s epic closing party featuring the one and only Afrojack.

If you want to feel like one of the celebs during race week, Club E11EVEN has a special package for you.

Gino LoPinto: “It’s called the Winner’s Circle package. It’s $111,000, but it’s the baller of all ballers.”

The package includes exclusive VIP access to E11EVEN, a dinner for 11 of your closest friends at Giselle’s, and more.

Gino LoPinto: “Access to E11EVEN for Race Week is going to be crazy. There will be a line around the building; you need to get your tickets quick.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Club E11EVEN

29 NE 11th St

Miami, FL 33132

(305) 829-2911

11miami.com

