Remember when all we had to visit in Miami was South Beach, downtown and the airport? Now we have Wynwood, Miami Design District, Edgewater, Brickell, and the list goes on.

Well, now we also have the Miami Worldcenter to add to that long list, and they’re doing it big, right in the heart of downtown. Here’s our urban planner, Alex Miranda, with more.

This $4 billion project is ready for its grand debut. Part of it, at least.

When you visit the Miami Worldcenter, you’re gonna feel like you’re on top of the world.

Nitin Motwani: “We built a city within a city. Every time you come, we’ll have something new and interesting for you to see. You can buy a car, buy a beer, have a glass of wine, or just buy a great steak over at Brasserie Laurel.”

Brasserie Laurel. This French cuisine restaurant was the first tenant to open its door at this 27-acre hotspot.

Ashley Moncada: “We wanted to bring some classical French food to Miami. Very rich, very bold. Kind of heavy, but very luxurious.”

And if all that food made you sleepy, grab a room at citizenM. This 351-room boutique hotel is part of the Worldcenter and offers affordable rates.

Victoria DelVecchio: “The rooms are a bit different than what you might expect from a traditional U.S. hotel. We want you to enjoy our living room space. That’s why we’ve designed it to be so inviting, so warm, very much like your living room at home.”

There’s also plenty of art to enjoy. From murals to sculptures, there’s something for everyone.

Nitin Motwani: “So we actually spent $5 million with world class artists to create an outdoor museum, free to the public, for anyone to kind of hang out.”

You can look out for shops like Savage X Fenty, Lululemon, Lucid Motors and a bunch of restaurants and bars to open in 2023.

I know what you’re thinking: where do I park? Don’t worry, there will be plenty of garages, also.

For more info on Miami Worldcenter, click here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.