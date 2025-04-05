Lights! Camera! SoFlo! The 42nd annual Miami Film Festival is officially underway in the 305.

Opening night took place at the Olympia Theater in downtown Miami, Thursday night, and of course, Deco was on the red carpet.

We weren’t the only ones. Local and international filmmakers all showed up to celebrate the start of the 10-day movie extravaganza.

Billy Zane stopped by, ahead of the premiere of his new movie, “Waltzing with Brando.”

Deco’s pal G-Rod also made an appearance with his “A Line of Fire” co-stars, including Cuba Gooding Jr. They all stopped by to show some love.

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “Can I just tell you guys how much I love? I love Deco Drive. I feel like I’m family.”

Cuba Gooding Jr.: “Miami has become a home in the last couple of years, and it’s just been like, you know, it feels like the new Hollywood.”

Billy Zane: “I think this audience is gonna love it, ’cause it’s fun and beautiful, and it’s like a vacation with your slightly dysfunctional family.”

Just like us here in Deco! Billy’s premiere got underway Friday night.

You can catch G-Rod and Cuba’s big night Saturday at Regal South Beach.

Also happening this weekend: an early screening of “Another Simple Favor,” starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively.

Next week, “The White Lotus” star Jason Isaacs will be in town for a special award presentation and Q&A about his deepest, darkest secrets.

