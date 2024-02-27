The first day of spring is just a few weeks away. But you can get a head start right now by springing forward into fashion! Deco’s checking out a SoFlo event, that’s celebrating girl power in the 305 by showcasing local designers.

Lady Gaga had the right idea.

So did RuPaul

From March 8th through 10th, So-Flo styles will be front and center at the first-ever women’s fashion & design week.

Tayo Ishola: “Women’s Fashion & Design Week is a fashion week that is really just centered on women that have a voice, that have stories to tell through design.”

This celebration is all about girl power. That’s why it’s happening during Women’s History Month!

Tayo Ishola: “This is powered by the Wonder Woman initiative. It was very important to us to do it in a month that is already identified and dedicated to honoring women worldwide.”

The main event is the fashion show at the Betsy Hotel South Beach featuring four South Florida brands!

Moluxe wants you to get all tangled up in their resort wear.

Ashlee Monroe: “Someone may look at my pieces and think it’s crochet or they may think it’s knitting but it’s actually knotting. Every knot is something that I actually did with my physical fingers and hands.”

These pieces can be rocked with swimwear or dressed up with pants and speaking of pieces you can transition. House Twenty-two is all about mixing comfort with style!

Melissa Ledezma: “What sets our loungewear apart from other brands is that we’re 100% silk. When we say loungewear, we mean pieces that are basic pieces, joggers, shorts but some statement pieces as well. You have a blazer, you have a suit. We want you to take the comfort of home with you wherever you go.”

Speaking of going places, you’re sure to turn heads by rocking these dresses from “I Am Eido” and Ayeakah.

Aryea Kolubah: “The brand is very inspired by bold colors and prints, silhouettes that accentuate the woman’s body, making her feel comfortable “

Not to mention, sexyyyyy!

Aryea Kolubah: “When she wears it, she just feels like a goddess, so it’s just about radiating power, empowerment, strength.”

“I am Eido” is also keeping things colorful!

Tayo Ishola: “You’re gonna be seeing lots of color for sure. From my designs, you’ll be seeing lots of prints. I’m really inspired by the African print. And then I’m very inspired by Miami. I’m bringing in some Spanish influence with the ruffles.”

Four local designers being highlighted at the show? I guess you could say it’s all by design.

Tayo Ishola: “I’m excited about just the aesthetics and just the beautiful designs that people have come up with for the show.”

The fashion show is going down March 9th at the Betsy Hotel.

FOR MORE INFO:

Women’s Fashion & Design Week

The Betsy Hotel

1440 Ocean Drive Miami Beach, FL 33139

