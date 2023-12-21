Christmas is only a few days away, and I know what you’re thinking: “I’ve got to get my nails done.” If you’re looking for inspo or for an appointment, don’t you worry. Deco is checking a really cool SoFlo spot that making manicures merry and bright.

Bad day? Don’t worry. NailBox Miami in Little Havana is gonna make everything merry and bright.

Karen Elmir: “I’ve been coming here since they opened, and I always leave super happy. I think that their nail techs do the best designs.”

Daniel Moran: “Every time I come here, I bring an idea. I always want 3D, more glitter.”

Ciro Orizondo: “We do very detailed nail art — a 3D chrome, anything popping out of your nails, any magnets that we can stick on your nails, almost anything you have on your mind, we can make it come to life.”

Really? OK, I have holidays designs on my mind. What ya got?

Ciro Orizondo: “You’re gonna see a lot of Christmas-themed nails.”

Like this sweet candy cane design.

Ciro Orizondo: “We really wanted Christmas to come to life on our customers’ nails.”

Things really come to life when these red-themed holiday creations hit your nails, and their 3D artwork is definitely going to get you noticed.

Daniel Moran: “What I love about it is that I always get compliments. Not everybody can really execute this kind of art.”

But if you wanna be chill, you can let it snow, or just try the wintry and icy look.

Adrianna Perez: “I’m more of a winter vibe. I’m going to New York next week, so I feel like these will really stand out, and they’re so cute.”

Karen Elmir: “I like short nails, and I was going for, like, a glitzy vibe.”

Now, perfection takes time.

Ciro Orizondo: “So we really want to make the customer feel at home, so we give them mimosas and coffee, so they can come and relax.”

Karen Elmir: “I love coming here because they make you feel like family. The nail techs do an amazing job.”

FOR MORE INFO:

NailBox Miami

533 SW 12th Ave.

Miami, FL 33130

305-613-4497

nailboxmiami.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.