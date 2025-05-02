Get ready for action! Marvel’s new superhero film “Thunderbolts*” is in theaters now … but before suiting up for the big screen, some of the cast brought the thunder to South Florida.

AMC Sunset Place moviegoers: “Thunderbolts! Thunderbolts!”

All charged up and ready to take the world by storm.

Geraldine Viswanathan: “The movie comes out tonight, so…”

AMC Sunset Place moviegoers: “Woo!”

Lewis Pullman, Hannah John-Kamen and Geraldine Viswanathan surprised fans at a screening of “Thunderbolts*” at Sunset Place, Thursday night.

Hannah John-Kamen: “I can’t wait for the fans to finally, finally see this movie.”

And they’re definitely loving the 305.

Lewis Pullman: “Love Miami.”

Geraldine Viswanathan: “It’s a blast.”

Lewis Pullman: “Yes. It’s like we’re in a movie.”

Geraldine Viswanathan: “Yes. Sun’s out.”

Lewis Pullman: “Sun’s out.”

Geraldine Viswanathan: “Drinks are flowing.”

Lewis Pullman: “Drinks are flowing. Sushi’s out and about.”

Geraldine Viswanathan: “Sushi’s out.”

David Harbour (as Alexei Shostakov): “This has makings of team that can rise to glory.”

[Bucky punches the pavement.]

“Thunderbolts*” follows a team of returning Marvel misfits, led by Florence Pugh, who reluctantly join forces to stop a dangerous threat.

Florence Pugh: “Her state of mind is a very dark one. She isn’t doing well. She doesn’t know, really, what she’s here for anymore since the last time we saw her in ‘Hawkeye.'”

[The group turns.]

Lewis Pullman (as Bob): “Oh, oh, no.”

Hannah John-Kamen (as Ava Starr): “Who are you?”

Lewis Pullman (as Bob): “I-I-I-I-I’m Bob.”

Florence Pugh (as Yelena Belova): “Who sent you, Bob?”

Lewis Pullman (as Bob): “Nobody.”

Not everyone is a familiar face. Lewis Pullman joins the MCU as Bob. He’s a guy with a mysterious past, who’s going through a lot.

Lewis Pullman: “Bob kind of, is like this bouquet of different emotions and experiences and feelings, and it depends. Every day, it’s sort of a different flower that kind of takes the spotlight.”

Everyone here’s got issues, but Sebastian Stan says that makes them relatable.

Sebastian Stan: “The movie’s not trying to make any one of them more heroic than they’ve earned, and it’s not running away from showing how flawed they are.”

David Harbour (as Alexei Shostakov): “This team can be the heroes on the Wheaties box!”

Every group needs a hype man. The Thunderbolts have David Harbour.

But wait until you hear who in Hollywood has Lewis, Hannah and Geraldine’s backs.

Lewis Pullman: “I keep talking about him, and I just was FaceTiming him, but Danny Ramirez…”

Geraldine Viswanathan: “You’re obsessed.”

Lewis Pullman: “I’m obsessed. I love him so much.”

Hannah John-Kamen: “You love him.”

Lewis Pullman: “He is the definition of a hype man.”

Hannah John-Kamen: “Steven Spielberg.”

Geraldine Viswanathan: “Oh!”

Hannah John-Kamen: “He’s just a small indie director.”

Geraldine Viswanathan: “You dropped something.”

Hannah John-Kamen: “Sorry, just gonna pick up that name right there, here we go. Oh, that’s quite heavy.”

Geraldine Viswanathan: “I’m gonna have to say John Cena. I did my first movie with him, and he’s a pretty good hype man.”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.