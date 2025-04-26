Cinco de Mayo falls on a Monday this year, but that’s not stopping the party.

Three South Florida venues are keeping the fiesta going with some lit Cinco de Mayo bashes that will have you fluent in Spanish after the first shot of tequila. Take a look.

Cinco de Mayo has arrived, and you know what that means.

Liz Cueto: “Tacos and tequila, woo!”

Oops, I think I meant Cinco de Wynwood.

Liz Cueto: “For those of you who don’t know, our Cinco de Mayo party is our annual block party that brings over 1,000 people to the Wynwood Marketplace.”

And showing up is just half of the fun.

Liz Cueto: “We have all types of multiple live DJs, we have a mariachi band that’s going to bring a little bit of a Mexican flare to the event.”

You can hang on for your bucking life on a mechanical bull .., but we know what you really want here.

Liz Cueto: “Yes, we’re having a lot of tequila; it’s flowing through the property. We also have 10 flavored margaritas that we’ll be serving at every single bar.”

And what’s Cinco de Mayo without authentic Mexican food?

Liz Cueto: “We will also have our Mexican vendor, The Pink Paloma, serving delicious tacos. There will also be doing our supercharged quesadilla; that comes with, like, smoked picanha, and an Elote in a Cup, that comes with queso fresco and a spicy Cheeto on top.”

Just one more thing…

Liz Cueto: “Our general admission is a $5 ticket, that includes a complementary drink. We also have the VIP treatment tickets, which are $15.”

If food is number one on your must-have list for Cinco de Mayo, then you have to hit up Coyo Taco on Las Olas.

Cesar Agu: “For us, it’s the most important day, because it celebrates with Mexican food and drinks.”

From delicious fresh-off-the-grill birria tacos to cheesy shrimp quesadillas, you will leave here wanting more.

You know what that sound means. Time for margaritas! And they’re only $5!

Coyo Taco is also bringing the fiesta vibes with live DJs and games.

And you can’t mention Cinco de Mayo without making a stop at Lime Fresh Mexican Grill.

Grant Gussin: “Cinco de Mayo is basically our Super Bowl.”

And the frozen margaritas are Lime’s starting quarterback.

Grant Gussin: “Our award-winning frozen margaritas. that comes in our traditional lime flavor, but also strawberry, mango, passion fruit and spicy.”

You can also opt for a beer, which will be $3 each for the entire day!

But wait, there’s more.

Grant Gussin: “We have a DJ at every location, and they will be playing a combination of both Latin music, Spanish music to celebrate Cinco, but also pop hits and dance mixes.”

Besides the yummy food, there is one more reason Lime says you should spend the holiday with them.

Grant Gussin: “We will likely be giving away a gift card at each location, also, to a lucky guest.”

Coyo Taco and Lime’s Cinco de Mayo parties are free to enter.

FOR MORE INFO:

Cinco De Wynwood

May 5 at 4 p.m.

Wynwood Marketplace

2250 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

Website

Coyo Taco

401 E Las Olas Blvd., #150

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Website



Lime Cinco de Mayo Party

All Participating Locations

Website

