The biggest day in sports is almost here. Forget the Super Bowl, we’re talking about the Puppy Bowl!

Discovery Plus and Animal Planet’s annual Puppy Bowl is going down this weekend, and some local pups are showing Deco what it takes to be top dog.

Are you ready for some fluff ball? The cutest show on television is back.

Team Ruff and Team Fluff are taking to the gridiron on Sunday for Puppy Bowl XVIII, and referee Dan Schachner tells Deco it’s gonna be “paw-some.”

Dan Schachner: “This year’s Puppy Bowl is bigger and better than before: 118 rescue dogs from all over the country representing 67 shelters in 33 states.”

One of those shelters is right here in SoFlo. Miami-Dade County Animal Services has three VIPs, Very Important Pups, playing on Team Ruff.

Meet Conchita, Surf and Chico.

Flora Beal: “Of course, they all have traditional Miami style names, and they went up there, and they really represented.”

Dan Schachner: “They’re fast, they’re strong, and most important, they’ve got the passion and the drive to do what it takes to get into that starting lineup.”

These fluff-stars are a little bigger and better now, so they took the home field to show the rookies how it’s done.

Ref Dan says our Miami doggies have a huge advantage when it comes to doing well in the big game.

Dan Schachner: “The Miami pups are going to knock your socks off. You’ve had a chance to train outdoors all winter long. You haven’t been constrained by the weather. Running barks, tail backs, quarter barks, you name it, they can do it.”

This year’s Puppy Bowl also has some Hollywood flair.

Dan Schachner: “We have Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, who are not just hosting but coaching. Martha’s coaching Team Ruff and Snoop Team Fluff.”

Puppy: “What do you mean Snoop’s not a real dog?! I need a minute.”

We’re definitely rooting for our SoFlo pups, but I think there’s something, I mean, someone, the Puppy Bowl is missing: Shireen’s fur baby Susie Q.

Dan Schachner: “Hey, Susie Q, welcome to the Puppy Bowl! We’d love to have you as an honored guest and, frankly, I could use a referee’s assistant, so come on over!”

Susie Q: “Sorry! Can’t risk messing up this hair, but go team!”

Conchita, Surf, and Chico have already found their “fur-ever” homes, but there are many more at Miami-Dade County Animal Services still looking for theirs.

Catch the Puppy Bowl this Sunday at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet and streaming on Discovery Plus.

