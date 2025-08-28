“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

Ferris Bueller was onto something there. You gotta slow down to take it all in … even when you’re eating out. Deco’s checking out three So-flo spots that are raising the roof on your dining experience, so let your eyes wander.

Don’t just sit down. Look up!

Niño Gordo is serving up more than food in Wynwood.

Santiago Melchiorre: “Niño Gordo is an experience and also a restaurant. So we invite people here to, like, dive inside of the world that we have created.”

This Buenos Aires hotspot is all about taking things to the next level. In the kitchen, they’re blending Latin flair with Asian flavors.

And in the dining room…

Santiago Melchiorre: “We have, like, an immersive situation here when you kinda like walk in through the door and you’re transported. And we have decorated in a way to enhance that experience.”

There’s a golden mirror room and funky fish tanks filled with toys.

But the real showstoppers are the dozens of red Chinese lanterns that cover the whole ceiling.

Santiago Melchiorre: “People walk in, they’re, like, taking pictures everywhere. It kind of transports you like somewhere else outside of Miami.”

Flower power is in full bloom at TIMBR.

This Fort Lauderdale restaurant is raising the bar, and the roof, when it comes to dining on Las Olas.

Michael Tronn: “The idea was to create something enchanting and magical for all of the guests, so that this would become your home away from home, a clubhouse that people would really enjoy.”

This place has three themed rooms:

“The Park,” which is filled with trees and firefly lights.

The sleek and stylish “Lounge.”

The “Atrium,” where everything’s coming up roses.

Michael Tronn: “When you enter it, it’s just this enormous cavern covered in pink flowers, and it’s this explosion of color, topped by a 20-foot skylight. It’s designed to be comforting, it’s designed to be inspiring, and it’s designed to be a respite.”

When it comes to making a splash, Rosalia’s Kitchen in Miramar is diving in on all things fun and whimsical.

Rafael Brazon-Di Fatta: “We’re known for our fun, crazy cocktails, fun, crazy dishes, and now for our seasonal decorations.”

This summer, it’s all about making waves, under the sea style.

Rafael Brazon-Di Fatta: “We decided to go with a nautical theme. Our standout decor pieces are the three mermaids that we have in the ceiling. They are made by some of the best artists in New Orleans.”

Floatng jellyfish, bubbles, sea creatures — you name it, they got it.

Rafael Brazon-Di Fatta:: “We can’t put decorations on the floor. We can’t really put decorations on the tables. So we just went for the ceiling.”

And it doesn’t stop there. Their seasonal food and drinks are also turning up the water works to match the vibe.

Rafael Brazon-Di Fatta: “That really adds up to how much fun they have and how much they enjoy the experience. Like, they’re having seafood while they’re sitting under the sea next to the mermaids. So it really brings it all together into one nice, beautiful package.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Niño Gordo Miami

112 NW 28th St.

Miami, FL 33127

786-889-8083

niniogordo.us

TIMBR

15 West Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-787-5449

timbr-restaurant.com

Rosalia’s Kitchen

12130 Miramar Parkway

Miramar, FL 33025

954-589-2411

rosaliaskitchen.com

