It’s time to color your world. Every year, the color institute “Pantone” selects a color of the year, and it’s supposed to be a sign of upcoming trends. Here’s a look at what cloud dancer is all about, and how three SoFlo brands are helping you embody it.

Take a breath and get lost in the clouds.

Female Announcer: “Our Pantone Color of the Year selection for 2026 is a billowy white imbued with a feeling of serenity.”

Because 2026 is all about a clean slate.

Female Announcer: “Cloud Dancer signifies our desire for a fresh start.”

Well, more like all-white. But don’t get dazed and confused. This color is far from boring!

From ballerina twirling to dessert making! The Pavlova totally embodies cloud dancer.

Wanderson Oliveira — co-owner of Dolce Mio: “It’s named after a Russian ballerina, Anna Pavlova. It’s a meringue, it’s made with you know white eggs, it takes a long time to make a pavlova.”

For Chef Giovanni of Dolce Mio, there’s no time limit to make this puffy perfection.

Chef Giovanni Mineo, co-founder of Dolce Mio: “Look, if you do this and it doesn’t go down, then it’s ready.”

Wanderson Oliveira: “It’s really crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside. And the fun thing about a pavlova is that you can make it with so many different flavors.”

When it comes to cloud dancer fashion, Piper & Skye’s got it in the bag!

Joanna Macdonald: “Piper & Skye is a women’s and men’s exotic skins luxury accessories brand, all done with sustainability and ethical practices in mind.”

We got a look at three of the textured purses at the Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood.

Joanna Macdonald: “The Boca bag is a compact, lightweight, chic bag that can go from day to night. It’s small enough that you can also tuck it into your tote bag. The Delray bag is what I would like, a beach tote, also a travel accessory.”

There’s also The Playa shoulder bag, which becomes an oversized clutch when folded.

Want a whimsical manicure that’s totally trending? Oh My Gel in Miami is helping you nail the cloud dancer aesthetic!

Teresita Hernandez: “When it comes to nail art, how it translates is really like airy, flowy designs. Something that’s a little creative and intricate.”

It’s all about natural nails at this shop, and when it comes to the look, think classy, with a cloudy twist.

Teresita Hernandez: “We accomplish this by blending in milky whites with nude tones. We also add a little bit of shimmer. Some nails we incorporated marbling. We spread it out throughout the nail, added a couple of little sparkles for effect, and drew on some clouds.”

Some nails also got a dusting of white chrome powder to really tie that dreamy look together.

Teresita Hernandez: “It’s really representative of there being nothing wrong with having your head in the clouds, it just means you’re dreaming bigger.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Dolce Mio Miami

Online Food Service

Instagram



Piper & Skye

Website



Oh My Gel Miami

Instagram





Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.