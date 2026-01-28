It’s time to color your world. Every year, the color institute “Pantone” selects a color of the year, and it’s supposed to be a sign of upcoming trends. Here’s a look at what cloud dancer is all about, and how three SoFlo brands are helping you embody it.

Take a breath and get lost in the clouds.

Female Announcer: “Our Pantone Color of the Year selection for 2026 is a billowy white imbued with a feeling of serenity.”

Because 2026 is all about a clean slate.

Female Announcer: “Cloud Dancer signifies our desire for a fresh start.”

Well, more like all-white. But don’t get dazed and confused. This color is far from boring!

From ballerina twirling to dessert making! The Pavlova totally embodies cloud dancer.

Wanderson Oliveira — co-owner of Dolce Mio: “It’s named after a Russian ballerina, Anna Pavlova. It’s a meringue, it’s made with you know white eggs, it takes a long time to make a pavlova.”

For Chef Giovanni of Dolce Mio, there’s no time limit to make this puffy perfection.

Chef Giovanni Mineo, co-founder of Dolce Mio: “Look, if you do this and it doesn’t go down, then it’s ready.”

Wanderson Oliveira: “It’s really crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside. And the fun thing about a pavlova is that you can make it with so many different flavors.”

When it comes to cloud dancer fashion, Piper & Skye’s got it in the bag!

Joanna Macdonald: “Piper & Skye is a women’s and men’s exotic skins luxury accessories brand, all done with sustainability and ethical practices in mind.”

We got a look at three of the textured purses at the Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood.

Joanna Macdonald: “The Boca bag is a compact, lightweight, chic bag that can go from day to night. It’s small enough that you can also tuck it into your tote bag. The Delray bag is what I would like, a beach tote, also a travel accessory.”

There’s also The Playa shoulder bag, which becomes an oversized clutch when folded.

Want a whimsical manicure that’s totally trending? Oh My Gel in Miami is helping you nail the cloud dancer aesthetic!

Teresita Hernandez: “When it comes to nail art, how it translates is really like airy, flowy designs. Something that’s a little creative and intricate.”

It’s all about natural nails at this shop, and when it comes to the look, think classy, with a cloudy twist.

Teresita Hernandez: “We accomplish this by blending in milky whites with nude tones. We also add a little bit of shimmer. Some nails we incorporated marbling. We spread it out throughout the nail, added a couple of little sparkles for effect, and drew on some clouds.”

Some nails also got a dusting of white chrome powder to really tie that dreamy look together.

Teresita Hernandez: “It’s really representative of there being nothing wrong with having your head in the clouds, it just means you’re dreaming bigger.”

FOR MORE INFO:
Dolce Mio Miami
Online Food Service
Instagram

Piper & Skye
Website

Oh My Gel Miami
Instagram

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox