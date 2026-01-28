It’s time to color your world. Every year, the color institute “Pantone” selects a color of the year, and it’s supposed to be a sign of upcoming trends. Here’s a look at what cloud dancer is all about, and how three SoFlo brands are helping you embody it.
Take a breath and get lost in the clouds.
Female Announcer: “Our Pantone Color of the Year selection for 2026 is a billowy white imbued with a feeling of serenity.”
Because 2026 is all about a clean slate.
Female Announcer: “Cloud Dancer signifies our desire for a fresh start.”
Well, more like all-white. But don’t get dazed and confused. This color is far from boring!
From ballerina twirling to dessert making! The Pavlova totally embodies cloud dancer.
Wanderson Oliveira — co-owner of Dolce Mio: “It’s named after a Russian ballerina, Anna Pavlova. It’s a meringue, it’s made with you know white eggs, it takes a long time to make a pavlova.”
For Chef Giovanni of Dolce Mio, there’s no time limit to make this puffy perfection.
Chef Giovanni Mineo, co-founder of Dolce Mio: “Look, if you do this and it doesn’t go down, then it’s ready.”
Wanderson Oliveira: “It’s really crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside. And the fun thing about a pavlova is that you can make it with so many different flavors.”
When it comes to cloud dancer fashion, Piper & Skye’s got it in the bag!
Joanna Macdonald: “Piper & Skye is a women’s and men’s exotic skins luxury accessories brand, all done with sustainability and ethical practices in mind.”
We got a look at three of the textured purses at the Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood.
Joanna Macdonald: “The Boca bag is a compact, lightweight, chic bag that can go from day to night. It’s small enough that you can also tuck it into your tote bag. The Delray bag is what I would like, a beach tote, also a travel accessory.”
There’s also The Playa shoulder bag, which becomes an oversized clutch when folded.
Want a whimsical manicure that’s totally trending? Oh My Gel in Miami is helping you nail the cloud dancer aesthetic!
Teresita Hernandez: “When it comes to nail art, how it translates is really like airy, flowy designs. Something that’s a little creative and intricate.”
It’s all about natural nails at this shop, and when it comes to the look, think classy, with a cloudy twist.
Teresita Hernandez: “We accomplish this by blending in milky whites with nude tones. We also add a little bit of shimmer. Some nails we incorporated marbling. We spread it out throughout the nail, added a couple of little sparkles for effect, and drew on some clouds.”
Some nails also got a dusting of white chrome powder to really tie that dreamy look together.
Teresita Hernandez: “It’s really representative of there being nothing wrong with having your head in the clouds, it just means you’re dreaming bigger.”
FOR MORE INFO:
Dolce Mio Miami
Online Food Service
Instagram
Piper & Skye
Website
Oh My Gel Miami
Instagram
Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.