Pantone, the color gurus behind your favorite room aesthetics, just dropped the color of the year for 2025. Think chocolate, coffee and cacao — basically everything that fuels your Netflix binge cravings. We’ve found ways you can use this mellow brown all the time. From hair, make-up, home decor and sweet craviings, it’s a feel-good tone for all around.

Elley Chang, president of Pantone: “We’re thrilled to present to you Pantone’s color of the year for 2025.”

Say hello to mocha mousse. This rich color reminds us it’s OK to indulge on the sweet things of life.

Laurie Pressman, VP of Pantone: “With its deep aromatic allure, mocha mousse stimulates the senses, rousing our imagination through touch, smell and taste.”

At Torno Subito in downtown Miami, their Italian dishes go along with this creamy shade.

Chef Jonathan Lopez: “The tiramisubito is the name of the dish, and it’s kind of a combination of tiramisu and torno subito. You get all the classic flavors — you get the mascarpone cheese, you get the cocoa powder and the coffee — but it’s presented in a very unexpected way.”

Coming home to this year’s cozy aesthetic is the perfect brew for your space.

Meghan Grimbert, owner of Meghan Grimbert Design: “I love color, so I’m not scared of color, but when it comes to the foundations, I love to keep things neutral and layer with color. Wood is a great way to introduce mocha because the stains of the wood. We have amazing games at the Meghan Grimbert Design shop. I’m so big into games.”

This Miami Shores neighborhood home shop is not playing around. They have tons of room inspos.

Meghan Grimbert: “We can layer napkins with some mousse, maybe a plate, the cups, even the drinks you’re drinking. Adding tapers to the table is a great way to introduce new colors. For instance, everybody usually has pillows on their sofa. You can keep the inserts of the sofa and easily just buy a pillow cover for the season.”

And of course, express yourself with some hairstyles at LAHH Salon.

Emily Safran-Wands, owner of LAHH Salon: “This salon specializes in color, cut and extensions. There are different variants of mocha mousse. You can do a highlighted look like me. What I’m doing today on Ava is, she was jet black, and we decided to soften her look. So, every six to eight weeks, when your hair grows out, we just touch up her roots to give her more of that delicious mocha mousse color.”

Blending earthy warmth with a splash of glamour on makeup enhances the look.

Emily Safran-Wands: “Our makeup artist’s name is Mane. Today we did a mocha mousse makeup. So we focused on smoky eyes with a brunette color, and we kind of like to match the hair with the makeup.”

Yeah, because I hear brunettes like to have fun.

Emily Safran-Wands: “Well, blondes do, but I think we do as brunettes, so.”

