Ever wondered where the Real Housewives of Miami go to chill, dine and get glam? Well, you’re in the right place. I’m taking Deco viewers inside of three hotspots seen on the hit show and trust me, they’re are just as glamorous as you would imagine.

When you are dealing with Real Housewives drama, it helps to be a little flexible.

And that’s were StretchLab in Midtown comes into play.

Mago Amoretti: “StretchLab is a boutique studio here in Miami and we specialize in mobility and flexibility.”

This place allows you to release all the tension and stress you’ve built up arguing with your friends– or just from life in Miami!

Mago Amoretti: “We have some technology to read your mobility and detect the parts that need to be stretched.”

The business was featured on a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Miami, and it made quite the impression.

Mago Amoretti: “Well, a lot of our customers actually saw us featured there. They were super happy to see that place that they come every week featured on TV. I didn’t know it was going to be so big. A lot of people watch that show and it’s very dear to a lot of people, so it was a good thing.”

And if you want to be pampered like a Real Housewife of Miami, then head to Alexia and Frankie’s Beauty Bar in Surfside because…

Alex Miranda: “Alexia, what are you doing here?”

Alexia Nepola: “Hi, Alex. I actually own this place.”

Alex Miranda: Oh, yeah, that’s right.

Alexia Nepola: “Anyway, in Miami, and as a housewife, we love to look good and feel good.”

Alex Miranda: “Yes, we do, with a glass of rosé. So cheers to no drama.”

Alexia Nepola: “At least not yet.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh.”

Alexia Nepola: “I have everything here that I like. Lashes, spray tan, facials, blowouts, manicures and pedicures. We also do waxing. It actually made me think about that.”

Alex Miranda: “Waxing where?”

Alexia Nepola: “Everywhere.”

Alex Miranda: “How often do the fans come, and what is it like?”

Alexia Nepola: “I love to talk to them. I love for them to come in and make them even more beautiful. They do services, they love all of my girls. My incredible customers are so loyal.”

Alex Miranda: “Including Belkys Nerey.”

Alexia Nepola: “Yes, that is right.”

Alex Miranda: “I don’t even want to show you whether I need a pedicure or not. I was like, that one, forget it. You’re going to be horrified.

Alexia Nepola: “Everyone needs a pedicure.”

Alex Miranda: “How often are you really here?”

Alexia Nepola: “Okay, so I try to come every day. I love to be here because I love what I do. It’s my happy place.”

And after pampering comes the dining.

Level 6 in Coconut Grove is where sunsets, small plates and shade all comes together.

Gabriella Sanon: “For Level 6 I would say think Ibiza in Miami, that’s like the perfect explanation.”

From tapas to drinks, this rooftop hotspot is where the housewives and Miamians alike come for a good time.

Gabriella Sanon: “We do Spanish tapas, which is ideal for just sitting down having cocktails and talking with the girls.”

With uninterrupted views of the bay, it’s the perfect back drop for your evening– and to sip on delicious cocktails.

Gabriella Sanon: “And when the housewives come here they’re drinking them, not throwing them.”

FOR MORE INFO:

StretchLab Miami Midtown | Stretch Studios

Website

140 NE 32nd St Miami, FL 33137



Alexia + Frankie’s Beauty Bar

Website

9448 Harding Ave Surfside, FL 33154



Level 6 Rooftop Restaurant Miami

Website

3480 Main Hwy 6th Floor Coconut Grove, FL 33133

