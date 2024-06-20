There are so many talented people right here in South Florida, and one of them is making a name for himself on this season’s “MasterChef: Generations.” We sat down with this kitchen whiz kid to find out what life is like in Gordon Ramsey Land, because Deco Drive asked the really tough questions.

Christopher Murton: “Let’s go, baby. Let’s go, woo!”

Christopher Murton, AKA Murt, is heating things up on MasterChef: Generations. He says he’s just entering his culinary prime.

Christopher Murton: “So, I’m Gen Z. I’m a young guy. I’m the young guy here. I’m the young guy.”

The 28-year old Fort Lauderdale resident may be young in years, but he’s got plenty of experience whipping up tasty goodies.

Christopher Murton: “I’ve always liked cooking. I kinda got big into cooking in college. I kinda tried to get creative and wanted to learn how to cook so I could, I guess, make myself better food, and it kinda progressed more and more.”

According to Murt, what we’re watching at home isn’t much different than what’s going on in the studio.

Christopher Murton: “It’s a lot more surreal experience than I was envisioning. You know, you see it on the show, watching it from your home, you’re like, ‘Oh, my God, the kitchen’s crazy,’ and then you get there, and it’s like déjà vu. You’re like, ‘Oh, my God, like I can’t believe I’m actually in this kitchen.'”

Aside from firing up food, he has a definite role to play on the reality show.

Christopher Murton: “I’m kinda one of the people that kinda ruffles feathers there to keep it interesting.”

Christopher Murton (on the show): “I don’t know if the boomers are gonna last the entire thing. I hope they have their Life Alerts on, I’m gonna be honest.”

Aww, it’s all an act, folks. And the competition between the chefs is nowhere near as cutthroat as you might think.

Christopher Murton: “I learned mostly from other people and other contestants there. You know, you’re working with a bunch of people, and you’re with people the entire time that are staying in the same hotel as you. You have off time when you’re not filming, so you’re kinda bouncing ideas off each other and learning as much as you can.”

Murt’s lobster lobster tempura was good enough to get him an apron. The dish was a nod to his roots.

Christopher Murton: “Born and raised Florida boy — like fishing, diving, the whole nine yards — and I grew up kinda cooking lobster and catching them, and so, I wanted something that’s kinda home-rooted, and that’s what I made.”

Three out of four chefs gave his plate a thumbs up. Take a guess who didn’t.

Gordon Ramsay: “I don’t think you’re fully understanding what you’re putting together.”

Christopher Murton: “OK.”

Gordon Ramsay: “For me, it’s a no.”

Murt’s ready to show the world, and Gordon Ramsay, his excellence in the kitchen.

Christopher Murton: “Right now, I’m living the moment, seeing where this ‘MasterChef’ show takes me, see what opportunities it brings.”

You can catch up with Murt and all the other kitchen hopefuls on “MasterChef: Generations” on Wednesdays at 8 p.m, right after Deco on 7.

