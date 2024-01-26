It’s the 26th year of Miami Fashion Week, and the swag’s grown just as Miami has bolder and edgier. The Magic City is prettier, too, and the 305 could be the next capital of fashion.

Wednesday was the official kick-off with Karl Kani, and Deco got a look at the style overload.

Werk, sashay, shante, Cover Girl!

Ahh, the beauty, the glamour, the art. Miami Fashion Week is here, and this year, they have the Godfather of Urbanwear in mind, Karl Kani.

Lourdes Fernandez Velasco, Miami Fashion Week: “The opening night is at the Elser Hotel, it’s different. Our opening night, we selected a different venue, because it’s the first time we’re doing streetwear. It’s the first time we have Karl Kani showing with us a very Miami scene.”

Welcome to Miami, Karl!

Karl Kani, designer: “The gratitude, hospitality has been amazing. I’ll definitely be back again, for sure. The show was amazing, these kids right here are the [expletive] right here! They are amazing. They are the next generation coming up, and I love to see that.”

Gary Nader Art Centre will host the rest of the extended shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Lourdes Fernandez Velasco: “Gary Nader is a museum dedicated to Latin American art, and all the designers that are going to be showing there are Latin American. One of them, Lisu Vega, is actually going to be showing in her own art collection. She’s both an artist and a designer.”

And with your ticket, you can spot some celebs.

Lourdes Fernandez Velasco: “The majority of celebrities that get involved in Miami Fashion Week are in either television or music. We’ve also had Marc Anthony. We’re expecting a couple of celebrities that will be hosting, which I cannot disclose just yet.”

OK, fine.

What about the models? Must be easy to find beautiful people in Miami to walk the runway.

Lourdes Fernandez Velasco: “Diversity, yes, of course. We have Asians, we have African Americans, we have European style, we have Latin. We cast about 300-400 models.”

And the afterparties are epic.

Karl Kani: Tonight we’re just going to party and celebrate — celebrate the models, celebrate the people who came out here to make this thing happen. We love that, and we’ll be back again, for sure.

Tickets range from $190 to $250 per show. There are still some available!

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Fashion Week

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.