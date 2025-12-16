Fort Lauderdale saw a wave of holiday cheer as crowds came out to watch the annual Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade.

“The Greatest Show on H2O” happened Saturday night in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The parade featured boats decked out in dazzling holiday lights, cruising along the intracoastal waterway.

This year’s grand marshals, Montell Jordan and Romero Britto, helped set the festive mood as attendees enjoyed live musical performances and a spectacular fireworks show – making for a magical start to the holiday season.

Lisa Scott, Winterfest CEO: “I was just so proud of the boat that we put together as Winterfest as well as the community that really came out and showed their support in so many amazing ways.”

Lisa Scott/Winterfest CEO: “Now we are looking forward for 2026, so hopefully everybody is thinking about what they are gonna do December 12, 2026.

And if you missed all the fun, or want to re-live it, you can see the parade on WSVN 7 Friday, December 19th at 7 p.m. and on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day at 5 a.m. and noon.

We’ll also air the parade on ABC Miami 18 on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day at 5 a.m.

