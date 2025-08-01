Here’s some delicious news: Dine Out Lauderdale is bringing back two whole months of mouthwatering deals starting Friday, and this year, they’re serving more than just food. Inside MAD Arts in Dania Beach, creativity collides with yumminess in a unique way.

Stacy Ritter, President And CEO of Visit Lauderdale: “It’s summer again! Summer means Dine Out Lauderdale.”

From the beach to the sandy strip, Dine Out Fort Lauderdale has 140 different foodie deals.

Stacy Ritter: “The prices go from $35, $45, $60 and $75, lunch or dinner, depending on where you’re going. So, on top of the Dine Out portion, the three-course prix-fixe, we added some experiences.”

Like four-course dining experiences at MAD Arts.

Amanda DeRoxtra, Events and Community Coordinator at MAD Arts: “For Dine Out, we’re super excited to have two immersive dinner experiences for our guests to come in and enjoy. They are going to be four courses that have been curated by different chefs here in Fort Lauderdale.”

The museum is elevating artists with these thoughtful feasts.

Marc Aptakin, Founder of MAD Arts: “We’ve been figuring out these dinners, and figuring out how they can travel to different places, so that the artists can have ongoing revenue.”

Walking into a changing earthy vibe is the goal for artist Chrolik.

Chrolik: “If you want to be able to experience the seasonality and the transition from spring to summer, it is reflective in the menu. You can feel it, smell it, hear it; it’s a multisensory experience.”

The second foodie choice is called “Unseen Work,” and the first for the artsy playground.

Amanda DeRoxtra: “It’s the untold stories of what happens in the Chef’s World — all of which we can’t tell you too many details, because it will give away a lot of the ‘Unseen Work,’ but absolutely curated with love and passion.”

Drinks and exploration are included.

Amanda DeRoxtra: “With your ticket for Dine Out and for the immersive dinners, you also have the chance to explore our 24 exhibits here at MAD Arts. So, if you’ve never been here, we highly recommend coming at least an hour before or staying an hour after the dinner.”

Diner “It’s just a really nice place to really, like, bond and experience art in a different way and mix it with, like, the food and, like, the whole thing is just incredible.”

This luxurious experience has limited seating and dates.

FOR MORE INFO:

Dine Out Lauderdale Luxe Experience

Aug. 29, Sept. 12, Sept. 26

$195 per person

MAD Arts

481 S Federal Highway

Dania Beach, FL 33004

754-239-0707

visitlauderdale.com/listing/mad-arts

