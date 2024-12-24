Summing up 2024 in celebrity news: Famous people went to court, tons of couples broke up and there was that one couple that got back together.

Can’t forget about the awesome music and movies! From remakes to sequels, to diss tracks, here’s a rundown of the year. You know, in case you were hiding under a rock.

Taylor Swift (singing “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart”): “I was grinning like I’m winning. I was hitting my marks, ’cause I can do it with a broken heart.”

Taylor Swift is definitely winning. The singer’s record-breaking “Eras Tour” is done. And her album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” was number one for 15 weeks!

Beyoncé (singing “16 Carriages “): “16 carriages, driving away while I watch them ride with dreams away.”

This is Beyoncé’s country era. Thanks to “Cowboy Carter”, Bey became the first African-American woman to top Billboard’s country charts.

Ariana Grande (singing “Yes, and?”): “Put your lipstick on (No one can tell you nothin’).”

Ariana Grande must be feeling grand. Her album “Eternal Sunshine” earned her two number one singles, “Yes, and?,” along with “We Can’t Be Friends.” She also starred as Glinda in the blockbuster movie, “Wicked.”

Cynthia Erivo (as Elphaba): “Come with me.”

Ariana Grande (as Glinda): “What?”

Cynthia Erivo (as Elphaba): “To meet the wizard.”

Ariana Grande (as Glinda): “I couldn’t possibly. This is your moment! I’m coming.”

Cynthia Erivo: “This has been a really wonderful, crazy, wild journey. We’re deeply grateful to be here. To be able to do this.”

Speaking of movies, “Oppenheimer” dominated the Oscars with seven wins and Lily Gladstone made history as the first Indigenous actress to win a Golden Globe for her role in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Maya Hawke (as Anxiety): “Hello. I’m Anxiety. Where could I put my stuff?”

Disney rolled out some money-making sequels with “Inside Out 2” and “Deadpool and Wolverine” each pocketing $600 million.

Shawn Levy: “It’s Wolverine and Deadpool. It’s these guys as their most legendary, iconic characters.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ is ready to move on from 2024. He was arrested in September and charged with sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Jennifer Lopez (singing “Love Don’t Cost A Thing”): “Love don’t cost a thing.”

Put a fork in them, they’re done. J Lo filed for divorce from Ben Affleck. They were married for two years.

