2023 has a really nice ring to it. Do you have your New Year’s resoluton set yet? Deco asked some celebrities who are! Alex Miranda, whose resolution is to do his laundry this week, has the story.

For me, it’s stop caring what people think, finally pay off that credit card, and pose for the cover of Men’s Fitness magaizne, obviously. But for these stars, it’s stuff more like charity.

The new year is almost here, so that means obligatory New Year’s resolutions…

Anna Kendrick: “Hoping to socialize more.”

…that’ll hopefully make it past January.

Walshy Fire: “Everything that I wanted last year, I got.”

Walshy Fire of Major Lazer fame is majorly satisfied with last year’s.

Walshy Fire: “I haven’t actually thought of new things that I want yet, and so, some of those things I want more of, and some new things I do want.”

Now, if you’re like me, this is what that resolution looked like on Feb. 1st.

Rachel McAdams (as Regina George): “Whatever, I’m getting cheese fries.”

Maybe that’s why “Emily in Paris” stars Kate Walsh and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu told Deco…

Kate Walsh: “Do you have one?”

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu: “No, I don’t do that. I never do that. Sometimes I do goals, like, ‘OK, let’s do my goals for ’23.’ No, just keep on living and be happy.”

The Parisian way.

Kate Walsh: “I once did, like, a meditation thing, and I did like, was it a hundred or a thousand things I’m grateful for? It was kind of crazy. What a boring New Year’s that was. No, it was really pretty cool, but it is great to look back, and I feel very ‘what a great year this has been.'”

We also asked rapper Future about his future goals.

Future: “To continue to show love and give back.”

Aww, that’s nice, but when it comes to “Recruit” star Noah Centineo…

Noah Centineo: “Honestly, I’m working on a few different projects that I’m just super excited about.”

…the answer is more cryptic.

Noah Centineo: “I can’t speak to them right now, but I’ve never felt more passionate about things in my entire life.”

Noah fans, it sounds like you’re in for an action-packed 2023.

As for Anna Kendrick…

Anna Kendrick: “I’m really bad with New Year’s resolutions.”

…some action, any action, is welcome.

Anna Kendrick: “Go to concerts and public places and stuff again, because it’s very easy after COVID to feel like, ‘Well, it’s just been another month in my house.'”

