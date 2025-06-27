Spark up this Fourth of July weekend with the hottest events in SoFlo. Whether you’re craving a frank-tastic food challenge or a splashy family day, South Florida is bringing the fireworks and then some. We’ve got your red, white and wow right here.

It’s not Fourth of July without Nathan’s Hot Dogs in New York.

Miami’s OFF SITE Nano Brewery + Kitchen is matching the same competitive energy.

Steve Santana, OFF SITE owner: “We had one last year, and the response was wild. It was insane, huge turnout, and the winner just came and destroyed everybody.

Stuff as much as you can in your piehole for five minutes and get free champion dogs for a whole year.

Steve Santana: “So it’s wide open, I think we still have a couple of spots available.”

Their special Fourth of July menu includes an exclusive El Bagel-wrapped Frank.

Steve Santana: “We’ll collaborate with our friends at El Bagel. They give us a bunch of the bagel dough, we roll our hot dogs in it, broil it, bake it, everything seasoning and just do that for one day.”

Expect some yummy brew flavors on tap to wash down all that dough.

Steve Santana: “We have a brewmaster that does the beer on his own. But we’re known for our super good lager. It’s our classic number-one homegrown beer. Music, food, beer, it’s a good time.”

A star-spangled family day is making a splash at the JW Marriott Turnberry.

Jeffrey Mikus, Director of Tidal Cove Operations: “July Fourth join us during the day at Tidal Cove Water Park with the entire family. We have petting zoos, bounce houses, water activities, so much going on inside the water park.”

Once the sun sets, the golf course and Aventura skyline will be lit.

Jeffrey Mikus: “For the evening, from 7 o’clock until 9 o’clock, right before the firework extravaganza, join us for all-you-can-eat food trucks, open bar, complimentary beer, wine, soda. You never know what you’re gonna get when you come to our fireworks extravaganza here at JW Turnberry.”

FOR MORE INFO:

OFF SITE Nano Brewery + Kitchen

Champion Dog Hot Dog Eating Contest

8250 NE 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33138

Website



JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa

19999 W Country Club Drive

Aventura, FL 33180

Fourth of July Special Booking

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.