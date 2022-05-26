We’re halfway to the weekend, and that’s a good thing cause this one’s a holiday weekend.

Deco’s checking out two SoFlo spots that are saluting Memorial Day in their own special way.

Attention travelers! You don’t have to go far to get global this Memorial Day weekend because the Wharf in Downtown Miami is taking you around the world.

Emi Guerra: “We set up a wonderful event of beloved spots from all over the world, and we feature drink specials from different countries, continents and special places.”

Get your drink on or enjoy some live, international entertainment. The goal is to hit up as many places as possible.

Emi Guerra: “As you come into the Wharf, you’ll be getting a passport. With that passport when you visit each individual country, you’ll get a stamp. If you purchase in all the countries and different areas, you turn that passport in and get a complimentary T-shirt on us.”

Don’t get jet lagged! This party kicks off on Friday and runs all weekend long!

Raise a glass to our country’s heroes.

Espanola Way on South Beach is mixing up something special just ahead of Memorial Day.

Micheal Defilppi: “On Espanola Way on Friday, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., we’ll be honoring our armed forces. We’ve teamed up with Heroes Vodka to basically provide entertainment and a great venue for people to come and enjoy.”

That entertainment comes from the U.S. army band. They’ll be playing live on the iconic street throughout the night!

The drinks here are special too! Heroes Vodka is made by veterans. Restaurants Mercato, Oh! Mexico and Havana 1957 are using it in these five specialty cocktails for the holiday.

Heroes on the Beach is fruity and refreshing.

The Proud Mary has got a spicy kick, and if you’re feeling hungry…

Micheal Defilppi: “As long as you provide your Miami-Dade County ID, you’ll be receiving 20% off your final bill from Mercato, Oh! Mexico and Havana 1957.”

I’ll drink to that!

FOR MORE INFO:

The Wharf Miami

114 SW North River Dr.

Miami, FL 33130

305-906-4000

wharfmiami.com

Española Way

Miami Beach, FL 33139

visitespanolaway.com

