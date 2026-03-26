Get your techno boppin head ready, Miami Music Week is underway and there are two SoFlo spots full of sun-soaked rhythm and fun. Our music connoisseur, Alex Miranda, has more!

Miami Music Week is turning up.

Alex Miranda: “What is it all about?”

DJ Tony Zuccaro: “Miami Music Week is the epicenter of music right now. People from all over the world come to join the vibe.”

And Revolution 93.5 The Dance Station is bringing even more heat to South Beach with a Moxy hotel takeover.

Julie Ferro: “We wanted to provide our listeners and South Florida a little bit of a different experience for their Miami Music Week.”

Wednesday through 11pm the “R Party” is keeping music week vibes alive.

Julie Ferro: “Bonnie and Clyde, Frank Walker, we’ve got some really big names, including Benny Benassi.”

Julie Ferro: “Purchase your tickets at revolution935.com/party or you can just show up here. We’re ready to go. Fifty-five dollars.”

And over on Ocean Drive. Palace Bar, the iconic LGBTQ plus hot spot, is rolling out a packed lineup of Miami Music Week madness from Thursday to Sunday.

AJ Prasaguet: “We are all day, all night. So one ticket gets you in for almost 18 hours from 12 p.m. until 5 a.m.”

Kicking off with more than 15 DJs.

AJ Prasaguet: “We partner with HoTL records. It’s more of the relaxed vibe easing into the weekend.”

Friday turns things all the way up with a festival style takeover.

AJ Prasaguet: “‘We’re never going home as well as ‘Groove Cruise.’ They’re bringing in some hot and heavy DJs like ‘Milk & Sugar,’ ‘Brian Boy’ and ‘Scotty Boy.'”

Saturday, an international showcase stacked with talent.

AJ Prasaguet: “Carlo Leo and Eddie Lopez and Bruno Pozzo and Vito from the UK that are all affiliated with Miami Music Week. And this year is the first year where all three events, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, are sanctioned by Miami Music Week as well.”

And Sunday is all about community, a finale spotlighting 10 plus local LGBTQ plus DJs.

AJ Prasaguet: “That one ends a little earlier on Sunday, at 12am but it’s to try to give back to our community and bring them all in for one spectacular day of their own.”

FOR MORE INFO:

R Party

Wed, March 25

5 p.m.-11 p.m.

Moxy South Beach

915 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL

Tickets



Palace Rooftop Pool Bar

1052 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL

Thursday, March 26- Sunday, March 29.

Website

Instagram with more details

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