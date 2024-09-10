National Sober Day is this Saturday, September 14th and that got us around Deco thinking about the growing sober-“curious” movement. It’s all over social media these days. Even if they don’t drop alcohol altogether, more people are being more mindful about how much they drink. So, in the spirit, we stopped by two hot spots in Wynwood, that are catering, creatively, to the sober and sober-curious communities.

The sober-curious movement is moving, full steam ahead.

Fader Lima: “Plus, I’m always with myself, so we’re always going to have a good time.”

More people are drinking mindfully, meaning, less or maybe no more and R House in Wynwood, home to one of the hottest drag brunches in the country…

Alex Miranda: “It is so much fun.”

Avyeon Campbell: “We do have a reputation for throwing a little bit of a party here.”

Isn’t just curious about the trend, they’re leaning in.

Avyeon Campbell: “You’re going to get the same parade, sparkling energy as someone who’s doing a bottle of Titos.”

With four new craft mocktails, which can also be ordered bottomless.

Avyeon Campbell: We start out with our blanco margarita.”

Fader Lima: Having these options truly makes it a delightful experience for me.”

Avyeon Campbell: We also have our smoky mango margarita.”

Alex Esteves: I like it a lot. — you can really feel the smoky on it, a little bit of the spice.”

Avyeon Campbell: We do our No-Groni.”

Emma Bruno: Very light, refreshing. Fruity. Love the strawberry garnish. I’m going to taste that later.”

Avyeon Campbell: And then our last one is our Pathfinder Old Fashioned.”

Javier: “Taste test.”

Alex Miranda: “Tell us.”

Alex Esteves: “Amazing.”

Alex Miranda: “Haha”

Whether you’re sober, pregnant, 18 to 20 years old, or just don’t feel like it.”

Avyeon Campbell: “Still look like you’re part of the party, but, you know, you’re taking it easy.”

And over at 1-800-Lucky, just a few blocks away…

Marlene Aguilar: “Well, you know, we’re reading that now, like, one in four Americans is drinking less.”

October 4th is Mocktoberfest.

Marlene Aguilar: “If you make it social and fun, as we’re planning to do here, with great DJ sets, and great food, it can be a really great atmosphere for everyone.”

Where you’ll be drunk on options, but not alcohol.

Marlene Aguilar: “We’re going to have all kinds of tasting tables, from non-alcoholic beers to wellness drinks to mocktails, mocktail demonstrations, so you can also learn how to do it at home.”

Celebrate sober-curiosity!

Marlene Aguilar: “It’s the social aspect that we all crave, and we can create it without the alcohol…Minus the hangover!”

From 3 to 7 P.M.

Marlene Aguilar: “We all love a good mojito, that can’t be missed. A great margarita. You know, you can never go wrong with that. We’ll also have great strawberry cocktails and mango refreshers.”

Tickets are $25.

Marlene Aguilar: “And with your entry ticket, you get one crafted mocktail and an appetizer from 1-800-Lucky. And you can pick from, you know, one of the several, uh, stations of awesome Asian food.”

FOR MORE INFO:

R House Wynwood

2727 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127

rhousewynwood.com

1-800-Lucky

143 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127

https://www.1800lucky.com/

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.