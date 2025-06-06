Work, work, work. Sometimes, it seems like working is all we do. Don’t you think we’ve earned a little me time to pamper ourselves? A pair of luxury hotels thinks that you do, and they’ve set aside a special place for you and your BFFs to relax and recharge — in style.

Summertime, and the livin’ is easy … in a luxury cabana.

At the W Fort Lauderdale, they’re ready for you to cool out and kick back.

Cody Breton: “So we have this beautiful cabana, decked out, theme of Veuve Clicquot. It comes with a nice chilled bottle of Veuve, a server to take care of all of your needs.”

One of the first things you and your pals will need is a glass of champagne to start off your stay, and that stay doesn’t have to be a short one. The cabana is yours for a while.

Cody Breton: “Available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., up to six people.”

You’ll be lounging at Wet, their poolside paradise. There’s another body of water you might want to check out, as well.

Cody Breton: “Enjoy your time at Wet, look at the beautiful ocean.”

If you feel your competitive juices flowing, you can always challenge your besties to a game of Jenga.

There’s a DJ on hand to keep the beats going, too.

Sooner or later, you’re gonna need to put something in your belly besides Veuve. You’re covered there, too.

Cody Breton: “It has the Wet menu. Really great offerings of food and drinks, live entertainment and then the beautiful beach.”

Guest: “Love the cabana, love the property, about to jump in this pool with my friends. Had an amazing time.”

The InterContinental Miami also has a luxury cabana waiting for you. They call it Rosé All Day.

Glenn Sampert: “We’ve got a wonderful promotion this summer to enjoy the ultimate daycation where we’ve partnered with our friends at Santa Margherita Sparkling Rosé.”

Actually, their entire deal is pretty sparkling.

Glenn Sampert: “And you get to have this beautiful experience in a luxury cabana here at the hotel. You can certainly relax, enjoy the pool in the water, in the midst of the amazing service that we’re known for.”

The Rosé will make your stay top-shelf in every way.

Glenn Sampert: “It really is the perfect complement to, you know, a summer day at the pool here in Miami. Light and refreshing, yet full-bodied experience.”

Although the thought of drinking nothing but sparkling rosé is enticing, there are other beverages on hand.

Glenn Sampert: “We have a fully equipped cabana here. We have our sodas, of course, and our coconut water. Our package includes a real coconut to enjoy a refreshing beverage in.”

There’s never been a more perfect place for selfies than this cabana, and if you want to continue to sip while you’re taking a dip in the pool, feel free. This is a stress-free zone.

Guest: “It’s fabulous. It’s a perfect day spent with the girls.”

Now, to make a reservation to plunge into Luxury Cabana Land, check out the links below.

FOR MORE INFO:

W Fort Lauderdale

401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Website



InterContinental Miami

100 Chopin Plaza, Miami, FL 33131

Website





Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.