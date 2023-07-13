Summer feels like a fantasy sometimes. One minute it’s here you are baking, the skin’s ready to peel off, and the next minute it’s over, sadly.

Not to mention the trends happen fast, too, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up. 3-D nails and dreamy nails are hotter than the Florida sun right now, and we checked out two local nail techs to show us how to perfect our manis for the season.

Dream a little dream, with the dreamy nail trend.

Valerie Cruz: “It’s definitely a very popular summer trend because of the vibrant colors, almost like giving you the Miami sunset feel.”

Valerie from Nails Valour showed Deco how to make these dreams a reality.

Valerie Cruz: “Stick with nice pastel colors, like blues and purples.”

How about a nice lavender haze, for some nail inspo?

Valerie Cruz: “I did a really nice lavender color for the base, and then went in with a blue, and with a sponge, I blended it out.”

Don’t forget about the accents!

Valerie Cruz: “And I made some stars with white gel polish; I have these really nice butterfly-like holographic stickers.”

If you really want to make this trend your own, Valerie says chrome is key.

Valerie Cruz: “Chrome under will really make the colors pop.”

Start by applying a white base with the chrome powder.

Valerie Cruz: “Then on top, I put these translucent pink and purple colors, and then with a small brush, I blend them together. I drew some nice clouds, did some stars in white, in the center of the stars I added a really small gem.”

Two-dimensional nail art is out. It’s all about 3-D nails!

Camila Acevedo: “The 3-D nail trend is basically, instead of it just being a 2-D nail, it’s an extra layer on the nails, and you can actually see it popping out of the nail.”

Camila from Clawed by Cami says this trend is all about getting creative, like making some realistic gems.

Camila Acevedo: “I used a very translucent foil, and I used 3-D gel to paste the foil right on the nail, and once I did that, I was able to go in with my 3-D rhinestone glue and form a very nice gem around that foil.”

Add some silver around your ‘jewels,’ and you’re good to go! You can even add some floral touches to your mani.

Camila Acevedo: “Use the 3-D gel to go ahead and apply the fern, and once that was applied, I went with my 3-D gel again and just gave it that nice blob pop. The whole point of it is to just have fun when you’re doing 3-D.”

