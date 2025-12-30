New Year’s Eve is almost here — and if you still don’t know what you’re wearing, you’re in big trouble. Don’t worry, we’re here to help you fashion it out. We checked in with two clothing boutiques to break down what to wear before the clock strikes midnight.

Yep. It’s almost that time, and picking the right New Year’s Eve outfit can be so stressful. But choosing the right look makes the night easy. First stop, “Bigdropnyc,” in Miami Beach!

Malka Katzav: “This New Year’s Eve, you can expect a lot of texture, a lot of glitz, glam, sequence. It is all about texture this season.”

“Bigdropnyc” is known for its high-end style.

Malka Katzav: “We love seeing women be in their full confidence, and that definitely starts with what you are wearing– and how you are feeling. “

And has major respect within the fashion community!

Malka Katzav: “We have a lot of different actresses, models, influencers, celebrities — a lot of the Real Housewives of Miami shop with us frequently. Alexia Nepola is one of my great clients. Cindy Crawford, when she’s in town, always visits us, and Eva Longoria is another.”

The New Year’s Eve vibe here is bold, and you will stand out.

Malka Katzav: “Here we have a beautiful strapless, sweetheart neckline, feather mini dress. You can never go wrong with an LBD (little black dress). This dress has been so popular, this is actually from our in-house label, Malka. It is the Kai Lace Slip Dress.”

Malka Katzav: “Here you have a beautiful retro fit, mini sequence dress, you can never go wrong with gold, anything metallic, during New Year’s is an absolute yes, especially when you’re in Miami.”

“Private Label by Genavieve” brings a Miami feel with a creative twist.

Melissa Hernandez: “New Year’s Eve is a special occasion; we love to help our women find unique designer pieces that make them feel confident.”

The looks are effortless, stylish, and showstopping.

Melissa Hernandez: “We’re seeing gold sequins, with an open back, always very sexy and edgy for Miami.”

Genavieve also has some tailored pieces made just for you.

Melissa Hernandez: “But if you want to make a bold statement, you gotta wear one of these silver sequins, custom-made, private label by Genevieve Gowns.”

Different styles, same message for New Year’s Eve. Wear what feels good, let midnight do the talking, and while you’re shopping, don’t forget to have a sip.

Genavieve Paige Villar: “We also do have prosecco in the store for our clients who don’t look at their times, and it’s five o’clock somewhere. We have some prosecco and champagne when shopping, so we try to make it really fun here at the store!”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.