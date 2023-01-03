(WSVN) - New year’s resolutions can be great, like eating healthier and working out, but sometimes getting in shape isn’t so easy. There’s two places where you’ll break a sweat while having a ton of fun, or if you’re a busy bee, get you in and out during a lunch break.

VXN Workout is stepping up your fitness game in 2023.

Mitsouko Pinon: “VXN is a dance fitness workout that empowers women through movement and dance.”

Think high interval training meets Beyonce dance moves. Sort of like…

Mitsouko Pinon: “It’s like zumba on steroids, I’ve been told.”

The classes are at the Arlo Hotel in Wynwood, where you’ll sweat it out and have fun.

Mitsouko Pinon: “We have our happy hour classes on Friday at 6:30, for about an hour. Then, right after class, it’s just the right time when you can step outside and have a drink with your girls.”

Or get the weekend started at their Saturday morning class. Just be ready to transform and perform.

Mitsouko Pinon: “With us, it starts from the inside. You’re gonna have fun. You’re not gonna realize that after that one hour, you’ve done your squats, you’ve done your cardio. You’ve learned something.”

At Sunset Harbor, Sweat 440 will have you breaking a sweat, then out and about in no time.

Ana Belen: “Sweat 440 is a 40 minute class. It’s high interval circuit training and we consist of four stations. The program is already set, so you don’t have to think about anything when you come in. We have our trainers on the floor who can help modify, intensify, and help guide our members.”

No need to worry about making it to a class at a certain time.

Ana Belen: “The classes start every ten minutes. I know that sounds crazy, but because we have different stations, every station lasts nine minutes with a minute break. Once that first station is over, a new group comes in, and that’s how we keep the rotation going.

Each station has virtual trainers to show you what to do, but they also have trainers on site to help you out too.

Ana Belen: “If you’re a beginner we can modify. Even if you have an injury, we can help cater to that. Now, if you have more experience, then our trainers can really push you.”

Not to mention…

Ana Belen: “Since we are located here in Sunset Harbor there’s so many places to eat, and we are partnered with so many of them, so the members do get their discounts and get to enjoy, either before their workout or after their workout, a healthy treat.”

