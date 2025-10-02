It’s stein holding and wurst eating time, also known as Oktoberfest! Two fests are on a mission to bring SoFlo all the hoppy happenings — with a Munich twist. From an all-you-can-drink party to limited edition brews, it’s enough to make everybody feel like a wiener,

Don’t get your lederhosen in a bunch and raise those heavy steins high, because it’s Oktoberfest!

Guest: “Definitely as a beer fan, I would say it’s one of the biggest festivals of the year.”

And local Floridian Funky Buddha is bringing this Bavarian celebration to life.

Alex Ferrari, Director of Marketing at Funky Buddha: “Oktoberfest, we obviously want to celebrate beer. At the end of the day, that is at the core of who we are.”

All the Oktober-festing is happening now inside their tap room, Friday thru Sunday, outside at Jaco Pastorius Park.

Alex Ferrari: “That is where we have the big, big Oktoberfest celebration with the city of Oakland Park, where we’re going to have dachshund races, we’re going to be doing keg races, lots of beer available for everybody.”

The craft beer fun continues with limited edition flavors.

Alex Ferrari: “This year, we have Buddha Fest, which is a märzen, a type of fest beer. We have a helles lager, so it’s a very nice, easy drinking, very crispy. We have a doppelbock so that’s a little bit on the darker side, and then of course, our chef never want to let us down, brought four different very Munich-inspired dishes.”

Dania Beach is also toasting the lager feast with their third annual Beerfest.

Cassi Waren, Director of Parks and Recreation at Dania Beach: “To kick off our Dania After Dark series this year, we’re starting with our Oktoberfest event on Oct. 11, from 6 to 9 p.m., here at our City Hall.”

The craving for this free family-friendly event keeps growing every year.

Cassi Waren: “We add new things. We have extra tasting vendors, new features, new food that we bring out. We continue to expand our VIP tent. The entire open area is free, anybody can come to the area. The ticket is only for the tasting portion. To Cheers with Us, you have to have a ticket.”

The ticket gets you unlimited pours from over 40 craft beer vendors on site.

Cassi Waren: “The stein. You get a stein with your ticket. This is your tasting mug. It’s just a fun, family-friendly time for people to come out. Free parking and a great location.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Oktoberfest at Funky Buddha

Oct 3: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Oct 4: 1 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Oct. 5: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Jaco Pastorius Park

4000 N. Dixie Hwy

Oakland Park, FL

Website



Dania After Dark: Oktoberfest Beerfest

Sat. Oct. 12, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

100 West Dania Beach Blvd.

Dania Beach, FL 33004

Tickets

