MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s got its passion, and it’s got its pride. It’s about to get a whole lot more fabulous this weekend, and we’re not just talking about the weather. The Miami Beach Pride Parade is happening — where you can expect sass, fashion and a really good time.

Come along for the pride.

The Miami Beach Pride Parade is stepping out in style.

Patrick Gevas: Pride is here! Seventeen years. We’re here!”

You don’t wanna miss it!

Patrick Gevas: Pride has never been more important to the community, and it’s so clear that we have to show out, show up, be visible, because part of this is also celebrating our joy, and part of it is protesting, by showing up and being who we are.”

Influencer RaeShanda is this year’s co-grand marshal, and she says she can’t wait.

RaeShanda Lias: “I am so excited to be a co-grand marshal of Miami Beach Pride. This is an amazing event.”

RaeShanda Lias: “We need it. I’m just super excited to love on the community, uplift the community, and I’m grateful to be here.”

RaeShanda Lias: “I will be at the parade in my convertible, but afterwards, I will just talk to the crowd. I just want everyone to know how important it is to show up for each other.”

Rae is not alone. She’s serving up magic as co-grand marshal alongside “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Sasha Colby.

RaeShanda Lias: “I’m so excited to meet Sasha. I can’t wait. Anybody with the name Sasha has to be fierce. Beyoncé said it, so of course, I can’t wait.”

With almost 100 floats, 170,000 people and a whole lot of waving and color, this parade is gonna be epic!

So, Rae, give us your best parade wave.

RaeShanda Lias: “Oh, my God, I’ve been practicing this. That’s my best one.”

And, if you’re looking for a place to stay, the Moxy South Beach is the place to be.

RaeShanda Lias: “Listen, Moxy South Beach is like, for me, LGBTQIA central. This is definitely needed for Miami Beach.”

Come for the floats, stay for the drag … and leave with a glitter stain you’ll never forget.

RaeShanda Lias: “It’s Miami. Miami Beach is absolutely amazing. You don’t wanna miss it.”

The Miami Beach Pride Parade is this Sunday, starting at noon on Ocean Drive.

FOR MORE INFO

Lummus Park

Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

April 5 and 6 at 12 p.m.

Miami Beach Pride website

