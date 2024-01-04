If you’re looking to get your groove on, and you know you are, you’re in luck. Jazz in the Gardens is back for its 17th year. Talk about aging gracefully.

Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris gave Deco the deets at 99 JAMZ, and it sounds like this year is better than ever.

All that jazz will rock the Hard Rock Stadium March 9 and 10.

Mayor Rodney Harris: “This is not just a music festival, it’s an experience.”

Mayor Rodney Harris: “You know, this thing has been so big. It started out in a parking lot, and now it has blossomed into one of the biggest musical festivals in the country.”

Sure, it’s called Jazz in the Gardens, but the two-day event promises a variety of music.

On Saturday, listen to some love lyrics from Omarion, or rock to the Afro beat tunes of Davido.

Mayor Rodney Harris: “Then we’re gonna have the soulful sounds of Kirk Franklin, then we gonna have Summer Walker, and then we’re gonna have Jazmine Sullivan.”

As if that wasn’t exciting enough, the next day, R&B singer Maxwell will hit the stage. Plus…

Mayor Rodney Harris: “Scarface, Marsha Ambrosius, October London, he’s going to hit us with that silky voice.”

And DJ Cassidy.

Mayor Rodney Harris: “Different type of DJ, uh, how would you say a musical genre? So that’s going to be interesting, that’s going to be fun.”

After hearing that lineup, Mayor Harris says Jazz has a little bit of something for everyone.

Mayor Rodney Harris: “Seventeen is a special time. We want people to come out and have a great time. The atmosphere is just going to be incredible.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Jazz in the Gardens

March 9-10, 2024

Hard Rock Stadium

347 Don Shula Drive

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

jazzinthegardens.com

