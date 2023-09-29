Raising money for a good cause — that’s always a great idea. But DJ Irie makes fundraising more fun than a night at a club.

Irie weekend kicks off next Thursday with three days of action-packed events, all aimed at raising money for underserved youth. Deco’s resident DJ, Alex Miranda, has more.

Look, what’s the use of having celebrity friends if you can’t empty their pockets every once in a while? And here in miami, it’s like a six degrees of DJ Irie situation.

The man knows everybody, and he wants them to cough up some cash next weekend for the kids of South Florida.

DJ Irie.

DJ Irie: “Miami, what’s up?!”

A star in music, business, philanthropy … but, tennis, too?

Alex Miranda: “Are you good?”

DJ Irie: “I’m good enough.”

Maybe not, but that’s why we love the guy. With Irie and the Irie Foundation, it’s always about underserved youth.

DJ Irie: “Through your mentorship programs, through our scholarships.”

Irie Weekend, this October 5th through 7th, is filled with fundraising.

DJ Irie: “Flo’s going to be there, our hometown hero, Flo Rida. Kris and Joey from NSYNC, Anthony Mackie from Marvel Comics.”

And the goal this 17th annual Irie Weekend is extra special.

DJ Irie: “We”re going to announce the Irie Foundation Amphitheater.”

Where he wants young people to have an outlet.

DJ Irie: “To perform and showcase their skills and talent.”

With real audiences.

DJ Irie: “Come out and see great acts, and raise money throughout the year for the foundation.”

All right. well, let’s get the weekend’s events then, starting next Thursday night in Miami Beach.

DJ Irie: “We’re kicking this off with our Gather & Give dinner. It’s happening at Giselle. That’s where you’re going to eat good, you’re going to drink good and be entertained even better.”

Friday morning, they’re taking over the Miami Beach Golf Club. Now, that Golf Classic is sold out, but the VIP tent is still open. which is arguably the best part, anyway.

But Friday night…

DJ Irie: “We’re going to celebrate like we always do, at LIV Nightclub, with Marshmello performing live.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, my God!”

DJ Irie: “We’re getting Mello, gang!”

I hope he doesn’t stay too late, because the man has to be in Aventura Saturday … for the new “Game, Set and Give” Pro-Am Tennis Tournament.

DJ Irie: “We have some of the greatest pros and coaches in Miami, and we have some of them here today.”

Which is also sold out — but that’s fine for me.

DJ Irie: “And then at night we’re closing things out at E11EVEN with T.I., the king, performing live.

That pretty much covers it, but as far as this match…

Alex Miranda: “The winner is … Pluto!”

