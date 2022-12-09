Heat fans and Miami music lovers know and love DJ Irie, but the difference he’s made for kids in our community is what we like the most, and this weekend, he’s making doing good a whole lot of fun … out on the golf course. Deco’s swinging reporter, Alex Miranda, has the story.

Golfers, I want to warn you: you’re about to see some really bad form. Also, it was laundry day, so my outfit was all wrong.

But during Irie Weekend, none of that matters, because it’s about raising money for kids.

DJ Irie is known for music.

DJ Irie: “Ay ay ay, turn up the bass!”

And giving back.

DJ Irie: “Kids write us all the time saying, ‘Hey, thank you so much.'”

But can he golf?

DJ Irie: “All right, here we go, here we go.”

Alex Miranda: “Sorry, I’m trolling, I’m trolling.”

[DJ Irie swings, falls.]

Alex Miranda: “What?!”

Look, it’s DJ Irie, not DJ Birdie, OK?

DJ Irie: “Help!”

Neither am I.

[Alex, swings, misses the ball.]

DJ Irie: “Well, guess what: that was perfect if it was right here.”

And the 16th Annual Irie Weekend, this Friday and Saturday, starting at Miami Beach Golf Club, is all about doing good, not being good.

DJ Irie: “I’m terrible, man! I can’t even fake it.”

Who cares? It’s about the kids anyway, with tickets benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami and the Irie Foundation.

DJ Irie: “They love music, or they love to see DJs, or they love to see hosting or whatever it is, but they don’t have an entry point. We give them that entry point.”

The Big Golf Classic sold out, but the Big Boy Cook Club, also at the Golf Club, starts Friday at 5.

DJ Irie: “Not everybody golfs, but everybody eats!”

Alex Miranda: “Yup!”

Amen.

DJ Irie: “Chef Aaron May from the Food Network, Todd English, Rocco Dispirito, David Rose. Come in by, bring an unwrapped toy, and we’re going to make sure a very, very deserving youngster gets it.”

Then, after the tournament, at 11…

DJ Irie: “All roads lead to LIV Nightclub. you know, how it gets down, LIV on a Friday night.”

Alex Miranda: “Insane.”

DJ Irie: “Ty Dolla $ign performing live.”

Alex Miranda: “I can’t believe it.”

DJ Irie: “Drinks will be flowing.”

Saturday morning, it’s a holiday pool party at The Goodtime Hotel

DJ Irie: “Strawberry Moon at The Goodtime Hotel.”

Alex Miranda: “Ugh, I love.”

DJ Irie: “You love some Strawberry Moon!”

Alex Miranda: “That is my favorite!”

That’s from 1 to 7. You can bring a gift there, too.

DJ Irie: “So let’s give the kids the gifts!”

Closing everything out: E11EVEN Nightclub.

DJ Irie: “Line two ones up, you know what I mean? Line ’em up and you get 11, baby.”

At …11 o’clock.

DJ Irie: “Rae Sremmurd. You know those boys. Get it in, so they’re going to do a great performance for us.”

He’s been doing this for 16 whole years, and both of us proving this week…

DJ Irie: “This is called the Hail Mary.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, that doesn’t sound good.”

DJ Irie: “Because you just swing and pray.”

Even a broken clock is right twice a day.

DJ Irie (swings): “Oh! Holla at ya boy!”

[Alex swings.]

DJ Irie: “I told you! Third time’s a charm, and you sent it, baby, yes!”

The duck will live to see another day … but oh, no!

Alex Miranda: “Irie, we’ve got a problem.”

DJ Irie: “Alex, what’s up?”

Alex Miranda: “The Champagne doesn’t fit the cup holder.”

Tickets to the cookout are $150. For more info about the 16th Annual Irie Weekend, click here.

