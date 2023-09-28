OK, OK, so we might not get some falling leaves and cool breezes here in Miami to kick off fall, but we absolutely get Oktoberfest — just like the one in Germany! Here’s Alex Miranda with the story.

For the lucky 13th year, Wynwood Marketplace is celebrating with bigger and better beers and bites and … pretzels!

Brews and pretzels? Ja, and keep ’em coming, at the 13th Wynwood Octoberfest.

Sarah Porter: “Here in Miami, we love to party. This is another opportunity for us to let loose, experience the season, enjoy our community, our friends, our family and some really good beer.”

At Wynwood Marketplace, you’ll be immersed in all things Bavarian.

Sarah Porter: “You can expect all the traditional things: the polka bands, the Bavarian bites, the large beersteins, the competitions, but in addition to that, you know it’s Miami, you know we gotta do it right, we go late into the night — DJs, we party, we get it done.”

Better loosen up your lederhosen.

Sarah Porter: “One very fun part about this event is coming out and sampling some authentic food: giant pretzels, bratwurst, things like sauerkraut, and the biggest and best thing that you can’t miss is the beer.”

You’ll be feeling a little like this by the end of the weekend … especially after taking on the stein-hoisting competition.

Sarah Porter: “We have tons of guys and gals competing to hold up very heavy steins full of beer for as long as possible, competing to win a trophy. And at the end of the day, if you don’t win, you get to chug your beer, so there’s no losing.”

Now that’s what I call a win-win!

Other than the beer…

Sarah Porter: “We have giant Jenga, cornhole and a ton of activities that are going to keep your whole family entertained. If you have lederhosen buried in your closet, bring them out, this is the time. If you have an empty stomach and an appetite for beer, giant pretzels and bratwurst, come out, bring your friends, let’s have a great time together.”

FOR MORE INFO:

13th Annual Wynwood’s Octoberfest Presented by Samuel Adams

Sept. 29 – Oct. 1

Wynwood Marketplace

2250 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

eventbrite.com/e/13th-annual-wynwoods-octoberfest-presented-by-samuel-adams-tickets-665679614647

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.