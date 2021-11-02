Don’t let the name fool you. Day of the Dead isn’t a zombie flick; it’s actually a celebration to remember those who have died, and after almost two years of being stuck at home, we deserve a little — more like a lot — of fun.

The 12th annual Florida Day of the Dead Celebration will be back in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, so let’s get our lazy bones ready.

Even the dead know how to break it down! The annual Day of the Dead celebration is alive and well.

Jim Hammond, Florida Day of the Dead Celebration: “It’s believed by the ancient people that at this time of the year, the door between the living and the dead opens up, and we can visit our ancestors from years past.”

People can connect to the souls of the dearly departed in several ways during the event.

Jim Hammond: “We have the costume puppets, we have the face painting, and we have these beautiful ofrendas.”

Ofrendas are altars with photos of their loved ones. They might even have food and personal belongings.

But that’s not the only thing you can do. Guests can even participate in the skeleton processional.

Jim Hammond: “What we’ve created over the past 12 years are giant puppets that go up to 20 feet tall, to smaller, more intimate puppets that are just carried on the head. We can train you, and your family how to carry one of our giant puppets and join the processional.”

It’s not just about having fun and honoring our loved ones. It’s also about getting involved with your community.

Jim Hammond: “We’ve been locked up for the last year and a half. In this event, people can reconnect with community in every which way.”

Whoever said the dead don’t know how to party is missing out.

Jim Hammond: “Remember: memory for the dead, party for the living.”

The 12th annual Florida Day of the Dead Celebration is free to the public. The fun kicks off at 5 p.m. at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale.

FOR MORE INFO:

12th annual Florida Day of the Dead Celebration

Revolution Live

100 SW 3rd Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL

dayofthedeadflorida.com

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.