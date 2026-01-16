These experienced chefs might be showing off their very best at the festival. But another local is doing it big this year.
Twelve year-old chef, Remy Powell is also getting a spotlight at Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival.
This will be her second year doing a cooking demo and she’s spilling tea on what she’ll do this year.
Remy Powell, Chef: “Maybe for you guys, I’ll tell you guys, I’m gonna turn a pizza dough into a billion things like monkey bread or bread sticks or pizza. I love pizza.”
Remy also has a cookbook out featuring all her favorite recipes for every celebration.
