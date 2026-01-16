These experienced chefs might be showing off their very best at the festival. But another local is doing it big this year.

Twelve year-old chef, Remy Powell is also getting a spotlight at Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival.

This will be her second year doing a cooking demo and she’s spilling tea on what she’ll do this year.

Remy Powell, Chef: “Maybe for you guys, I’ll tell you guys, I’m gonna turn a pizza dough into a billion things like monkey bread or bread sticks or pizza. I love pizza.”

Remy also has a cookbook out featuring all her favorite recipes for every celebration.

Check out this young talent on Instagram.

FOR MORE INFO:

Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival

Jan. 19-25

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.