You can’t have holiday cheer without some sweet treats, and I should mention, “Sweet Treats” is my stage name! Also, Fox’s “Next Level Baker” is serving up the sweet treats with some festive twists.

Gordon Ramsay: “Everyone says our kitchen is intimidating, so let’s feel the kitchen with some holiday cheer. On the count of three, 1, 2, 3, let’s go!”

If the set looks familiar, it should! Think “Next Level Chef” — but all about holiday desserts.

Twelve lucky bakers are going head-to-head for a $25,000 cash prize.

Judges Carla Hall and Candace Nelson told Deco — they’re not just watching, they’re jumping right in!

Candace Nelson: “We get a chance to get our hands dirty and really coach these bakers. Get the backstory of why they are making what they are making. And help them find things when they can’t find things in the kitchen. So it’s very hands-on.”

Carla Hall: “For me, when I eat something really good as a judge, I have two words: DB. Doggy bag! I want some more, and I want to take it to the hotel.”

Hey, share with us!

Catch the premiere of “Next Level Baker” on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 9 p.m. on Fox.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.