SoFlo is about to blow up with the most epic week of the year: Miami Music Week. Yep, five days of electric energy, legendary artists and a city that doesn’t sleep. We’re checking out some of the hottest spots to be at, and the special guests who will be in the mix of it all.

Miami Music Week is back and ready to blow your mind. There are over 200 events, including the iconic Ultra Music Festival. This year’s going to be next level!

if you’re looking for the spot to be at, E11EVEN Miami is the place. Five days of nonstop parties and DJ sets. You’re gonna need to take a nap.

Daniel Solomon: “E11EVEN, Miami Music Week, we are excited, it’s our 11th year. We also then align with the Miami Music Week Market, where we tag along and partner with Ultra to give an insane dynamic to an extraordinary week, where we stack the lineups with many hours of support acts, so it doesn’t matter what time of the day you come, you experience something unique and magical.”

It’s the 24-7 party that’s about to sweep SoFlo off its feet, with the biggest names in the game.

Daniel Solomon: “Thursday we have Gordo, Friday we have Marshmello, Saturday we have Diplo, and Sunday we have the Dim Mak Closing Party with Steve Aoki. We open our doors Wednesday at 8 p.m., and you can stay here technically until Monday.”

Sounds like pure, unfiltered vibes — and memories that’ll last a lifetime.

Daniel Solomon: “You know, we’re excited to have our guests come to the door and experience a one-of-a-kind experience.”

And of course, Miami’s very own DJ, ACRAZE, is about to turn the party up a notch. He’s got a set that’s gonna make you dance so hard, you might think your legs have left the building.

ACRAZE: “This is gonna be the second Paradox show ever. The first one was actually in Miami Music Week of last year. It was an amazing show — had Wax Motif — but this year, I’m doing it again, which is in Mana 320 right here in Wynwood.”

He’s just happy to be in the 305.

ACRAZE: “It’s always nice to come and listen to some music and kinda just dance the stress away, even though, you know, we all have similar problems, and I think it’s nice to be able to just go to a club and just forget all those bills or problems you got back at home.”

Miami Music Week is March 25-30, where sleep is optional, dancing is required, and you’re going to need a week’s recovery — if you remember anything.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Music Week

March 25-30, 2025

miamimusicweek.com

