It’s the most wonderful time of the year for movie lovers. Many of the films building up major award show season buzz are set to be released in the next week weeks.

But you don’t have to wait any longer to be among the first to see them. Deco’s checking out a local film festival that’s showcasing what’s hot in Hollywood!

Lights, camera, action! It’s movie mania in SoFlo, thanks to the 11th Annual Miami Film Festival Gems.

James Woolley: “Miami Film Festival Gems is a great award-season film festival that happens every Oct. – Nov. in Miami. Award season means that it’s films that are hoping to receive an Oscar nomination.”

The hype is real when it comes to the over 30 films featured in this year’s lineup.

Lauren Cohen: “The movies that everyone is talking about in the next couple months, and this is your very first opportunity to see any of them in Miami or even in the state of Florida. So it’s very exciting in that way.”

Selena Gomez (as Jessi Del Monte): “Just cut to the chase.”

Zoey Saldana (as Rita Mora Castro): “To listen is to accept.”

Selena Gomez and Zoey Saldana bring the drama in the musical crime thriller, “Emilia Perez.” The film hits Netflix mid Nov. But you can see it at Gems this week.

Lauren Cohen: “It’s like a major frontrunner in the best picture, best director and international feature category.”

Amy Adams (as mother): “I’m never going to be smart, happy or thin ever again. Oh and I’m pretty sure I’m turning into a dog.”

Amy Adams is dealing with some ruff stuff in “Nightbitch.” That’s the name of it, don’t yell at me. And her portrayal of a stay-at-home mom, who’s getting in touch with her wild side, definitely has a lot of people talking.

Lauren Cohen: “It’s someone who’s very fearless. I think that’s how I would describe Amy Adams in that movie. And I think it’s really cool to see her do something, so different, and so fun and so bold.”

Angelina Jolie (as Maria Callas): “An exhalation. An intoxication. I thought the stage itself would burn.”

Speaking of bold performances. Angelina Jolie hits the high notes in the biographical drama “Maria,” which explores the life of famed opera singer Maria Callas.

Lauren Cohen: “I think she’s a total frontrunner for best actress. She completely lives up to that title in ‘Maria.’ It’s very exciting to see her getting her due in that way.”

Some other films being showcased at the festival this year include “A Real Pain,” starring Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin. A historical drama “The Brutalist.” And Jennifer Lopez’s sports drama, “Unstoppable.”

James Woolley: “It’s an opportunity to really see the very best in cinema as the year wraps up. This is your moment to really kind of take a look at what people have made that is next level exceptional.”

What a lineup! And those are just some of the films you can see at this year’s Gems.

