The 10th annual iHeartRadio music awards is always a big show, and this year is no different. Of course they have the super star performances, special honors and not to mention Lenny Kravitz is running the show. We caught up with the South Florida performer to hear what he has to say about hosting and performing at this years show.

The iHeartRadio award show stage is ready for rock star and host, Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz: “I’m here to let the folks know what’s going on and to celebrate all of these great musicians that are here. You know, I’m here in the name of music, in the name of love and I will also be performing.”

Lenny isn’t shy when it comes to taking the stage to perform

Lenny Kravitz: “I’m pretty chill. I like to just be relaxed, quiet, backstage, and then just walk on.”

But hosting is another story.

Lenny Kravitz: “I have not hosted a show before. So this is exciting.”

Also performing are Kelly Clarkson, Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo and Icon award recipient, Pink.

Lead nominees in this years celebration include singer Lizzo.

We can’t forget about Harry Styles.

While Taylor Swift is getting the innovator award.

John Sykes: “We don’t put the artists against each other. We celebrate those who’ve achieved the greatness during the year and we actually tell the story of the road to number one.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.