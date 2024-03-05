MasterChef Junior premieres right here on Channel Seven, tonight at eight! But this season, you might recognize one of the cuties who are competing! Hollywood local Remy Powell is one of 12 kids trying to take home that trophy. Deco’s Alex Miranda met her today to see what she can whip in the kitchen.

Chef Remy Powell, not to be confused with the rapper Remy Ma, is ready for the real thing! Forget hamburger helper, she’s looking to launch a cooking empire! But, she’s gotta get passed Gordon Ramsay first.

On this season of MasterChef Junior.

Chef Gordon Ramsay: “Remy, Remy, Remy.”

There’s major SoFlo star power.

Remy Powell: “It wasn’t even like a competition. It was just like, like, when we were trying to be serious we would just laugh.”

Well, major in talent, not age.

Remy Powell: “I started advancing like, not advancing advancing, but like making like a box cookie mix was like my grandma like at [age] two.”

Alex Miranda: “At two? I can’t make that at 37.”

Remy Powell is queen of her family’s kitchen — at only 10 years old!

Remy Powell: “A unicorn and Cookie Monster had a baby.”

The Hollywood, Florida native is one of 12 kids competing on the pint-sized cooking series, airing Mondays at eight on FOX.

Remy Powell: “The hardest things for me are like when the judges would walk around like ‘Hey Remy, what are you doing today?’ because they were really tall.”

And although there was drama on set, she tells me

Remy Powell: “There was one time we were doing a team challenge and like these two people on the team that I was on were fighting about something.”

Remy kept her eyes on the prize, holding her own next to host Gordon Ramsay — mostly.

Remy Powell: “He was kinda scary like.”

Alex Miranda: “Yeah.”

Remy Powell: “He was like really nice. Like he’s nice to the kids, but he’s like really tall and has huge hands.”

But, I’m judge and jury today as Remy shows me how to bake her signature “garbage” cookie.

Remy Powell: “Or we could do the short one like the hack version? Six ingredients, 30 minutes at the most. That’s easy lemon squeezy.”

Alex Miranda: “Is that even a question?”

Also known as.

Alex Miranda: “The garbage cookie” *laughs*

Now, about the nutritional value.

Remy Powell: “And then we got some potato chips because.”

Alex Miranda: “Not me trying to grab the chocolate chips.”

There’s isn’t one.

Remy Powell: “No, it’s okay. I don’t need any help.”

Alex Miranda: “Sorry, Remy.”

Remy Powell: “You have to make a mess to make cookies. So.”

Alex Miranda: “For how long?”

Remy Powell: “For like 12 to 14 minutes on 350 [degrees]. Make way. Okay, here are the cookies.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh. What? I’m full.”

Alex Miranda: “After eating this cookie, we’re gonna call it, this is a prize.”

Remy Powell: “These cookies are so good. Like, they have so many different flavors but they all like contrast their work.”

Remy Powell: “I think you’re really in that cookie. They’re really. Oh.”

*Alex Miranda falls*

The winner of season nine takes home a $100,000 grand prize.

Remy is currently writing a cookbook, which focuses on holiday recipes, which she expects to release later this year!

MasterChef Junior airs Mondays right here on Channel Seven, on FOX, at 8 p.m.

