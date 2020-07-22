Deco dishes with Tyra Banks before season finale of ‘Celebrity Watch Party’

(WSVN) - There hasn’t been a lot to do this summer except stay in and watch TV, and some stars have been getting paid to do just that.

But that gravy train comes to a stop tonight!

Here’s a look at the season finale of “Celebrity Watch Party.”

The Osbournes, Tyra Banks, and Raven Symone are among those inviting audiences back into their homes for one more episode of “Celebrity Watch Party.”

The group spent summer watching popular TV series and movies.

They’ve laughed, they’ve cried. The emotions have run the gamut.

Finale plans involve getting the popcorn ready for a lot of reality TV including “Jersey Shore” and “Selling Sunset”, and competition show “Floor is Lava.”

Audiences have now gotten to know the stars as viewers just like them.

When we previously spoke with Tyra and her mom, Tyra admitted her producer brain does take over.

Tyra Banks: “So sad, but that’s how I watch it and I get on my mom’s nerves. You know, I get on your nerves. I’m like, ‘Mama why did they end on that scene? And what is this music?'”

Curtis said he feels the show is relatable.

Curtis Stone says “You get to have a little glimpse at a variety of things that are going on and get some commentary from people, which invariably is pretty funny.”

