Deco delves into Anthony Hopkins’ delightful, bewildering Twitter account

Most of them are probably Russian bots, but still, Twitter has hundreds of millions of users. No account, though, is like the one from Sir Anthony Hopkins. Social media investigative reporter Chris Van Vliet is here with more.

I’ve been following him for a while, and Hopkins’ account is both delightful and bewildering. We’re taking a deep dive into the fascinating mind of the Oscar winner.

Anthony Hopkins (as Hannibal Lecter): “Mmm. That is rather slippery of you, Agent Starling.”

He’s one of the most accomplished actors out there, taking on some of the most chilling and captivating roles.

Anthony Hopkins (as Dr. Robert Ford): “Your memories are precious to you, Bernard, but they will betray you.”

He’s also not exactly the most public celebrity in the world, so you could see why a particular video posted on his Twitter account last year without context might pique our interest.

We had to explore further.

Anthony Hopkins: “Thou art going, hour by hour, like these. Nothing abides. Thy seas and delicate haze go off.”

The A-lister’s Twitter account is a treasure trove of seemingly random videos. We’ll let you see — and enjoy — for yourself.

Anthony Hopkins: (singing/playing ukulele) “Ha ha ha! Happy New Year!”

AnthonyHopkins: “Happy Halloween to all of you and, uh, have a good time.”

Interviewer: “Do you consider yourself cool?”

Anthony Hopkins: “Cool? No. Cool, not at all. Just be happy. Stop posing. Cool is a pose.”

Anthony Hopkins: “I did it my way. That’s the way it is.”

Anthony Hopkins: “All of you, wherever you are, have a great Sunday. Have a great day. Have great days. Be happy! Thank you.”

No, Sir Anthony Hopkins. Thank you.

The obvious thing to do now is ask Anthony about his Twitter account whenever we get a chance to interview him. Until then, we just hope the quality content keeps coming.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.