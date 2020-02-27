Deco checks out Wynwood’s newest hotspot ahead of grand opening

If you’ve ever walked through Wynwood, you’ve probably thought, “God, if only there were more places to eat, drink and have fun.” Luckily, a new place has a little bit of everything and a whole lotta fun. Deco’s own fun man, Alex Miranda, checked it out.

I loved this place! It’s called Punch Bowl Social, and I think it’s a great way to ease your way into Wynwood if you’re not as familiar with it. Since it’s a “cool” neighborhood, it can be a little intimidating at times but not here, and they open up this Saturday, so now, you’ve got some new weekend plans!

Eat, drink and play! Isn’t that what SoFlo is all about?

Robert Thompson, founder and CEO: “We’re Punch Bowl Social. This is 23,000 square feet of ‘eat-ertainment,’ or experiential food and beverage.”

Here, you can do it all in a super stylish environment. Translation: Great Instagram pictures, but put the phone down, too, because there’s so much more!

Like three craft cocktail bars with all of these buzz-worthy creations like the watermelon polo bowl. It’s one of their signature drinks.

Yeah, it’s got that…

Justin Beiber (singing): “Yummy-yum. That yummy-yum.”

And then, there’s this chic diner, with…

Sheamus Feely, Chief Culinary and Beverage Officer: “Things that you expect, some things that maybe you don’t expect, and we play with the idea of nostalgia and American diner culture a little bit. There’s also a little whimsy on the menu.”

And a nod to one of your favorite fast food items.

Alex Miranda: “It is a delicious-looking burger that looks like it has a special sauce. I cannot tell you anything! But if you’re catching my vibe…”

Sheamus Feely: “Yeah, there’s a sesame seed bun, might be two beef patties.”

Alex Miranda: “Yeah…”

And if you’re wondering what a gourmet version of the most iconic American burger tastes like…

*Alex goes into a food coma*

Yeah, it’s that good, and once you wake up from that food coma, it’s time for the fun! Everything from duck-pin bowling…

Alex Miranda: “Are you a good bowler?”

Robert Thompson: “You know, I treat the pins like enemies, and then, they go down.”

To bonzini, darts, a classic arcade and a private karaoke room.

Alex Miranda: “Unbreak my heartttttt! Say you love me againnn!”

Wait, we’re not done yet!

Alex Miranda: “Unbreak my hearrrttt, ahhh ahhh ahhh.”

It is always Toni Braxton for me when it comes to karaoke.

Punch Bowl Social opens to the public this Saturday at 9 p.m. There’s going to be a ticketed, grand opening party starting two hours earlier, with Questlove spinning and benefiting the Irie Foundation.

FOR MORE INFO:

Punch Bowl Social Miami

2660 NW Third Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

punchbowlsocial.com/

