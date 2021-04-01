Deco checks out 3 trendy spots in Miami’s Design District

Sure, we know you can find luxury brands like Gucci and Prada in Miami’s Design District, but did you know there’s a hidden slide? There’s a lot to learn about the fashionable neighborhood. Alex Miranda has tonight’s Spot Check live from TheArsenale.
There’s more to the Design District than luxury brands.
Anna Williams, Design District: “It’s a place where people are never bored. There’s always something new to do, a new experience.”
Our first stop is Japow.
Lily Naranjo, Japow: “We specialize in new generation kakigori, which is modern and contemporary Japanese shaved ice.”
But this isn’t your typical snow come.
Lily Naranjo: “The texture is very light, fluffy and airy.”
Refreshing! You’ll taste…
Lily Naranjo: “The fruit pulp with the espuma and the flavors of whatever the topping is.”
The espuma is a light crema, but…
Lily Naranjo: “The flavors are very bold.”
Like dulce de leche! It’s so good, you might feel generous.
Customer: “You wanna try mine?”
Aww, to be in love.
Jean-Pierre Espiritusanto: “This is like a little treat for myself on a lovely day.”
Shhh, I think he’s having a moment.
Customer: “This is really good.”
Next up: Museum Garage.
Craig, Museum Garage: “The work AC facade is like a vertical playground.”
Alex Miranda: “That was fun.”
Craig: “There’s stairs to nowhere.”
Alex Miranda: “Wait a minute.”
It’s like a McDonald’s PlayPlace in the sky.
Craig: “There’s also a rope you can go and play on in that area. Between the seventh and sixth floor, there’s a fun slide.”
Alex Miranda: “These stairs are boring. This slide is fun!”
Craig: “It’s a great place to just come and hang out.”
Finally, TheArsenale.
Pat Meignan, TheArsenale: “We are showcasing the most exclusive pieces of art dedicated to mobility.”
And by exclusive mobility he’s talkin’…
Pat Meignan: “Some submarines, some hypercars, some concept cars.”
Bikes, really anything that moves.
Pat Meignan: “A submarine like that is around $2.2 million.”
And this Lamborghini Countach?! I could cry.
Carlos, guest: “It’s stuff you won’t see in the street, not even once a year.”
But don’t be intimidated!
Pat Meignan: “The fathers, they come with their kids. It’s really a family zone.”
With supercharged photo-ops.
Pat Meignan: “It’s also a really Instagrammable place.”
FOR MORE INFO:
Japow
151 NE 41st St.
Miami, FL 33137
www.japoworiginal.com
Museum Garage
90 NE 41st St.
Miami, FL 33137
TheArsenale
69 NE 41st St.
Miami, FL 33137
786-643-3899
thearsenale.com
