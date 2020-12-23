Deco checks out 3 SoFlo spots serving up delicious food to celebrate the new year at home

The countdown to 2021 is on. Thank you sweet baby Jesus! 2020 has been stressful enough, so this New Year’s Eve, scratch cooking off your list. Deco’s checking out three spots that are serving up a celebration you can enjoy at home.

Dear 2020, we’ve got a message for you.

“Get out, leave right now. It’s the end of you and me.”

Out with the old, in with the new.

Kick off 2021 by treating yourself to a fancy food spread.

Forget cooking, Osaka in Brickell is bringing a taste of Japan right to your door with their holiday bento box.

Pepe Guzman, Osaka: “A great way to ease out things and have amazing food. It’s the exact same quality as we have in the restaurant.”

The bento box for two is packed with goodies like different kinds of sushi and sashimi.

It also comes with two cocktails ’cause you gotta toast to the new year, and the best part is you don’t have to leave home.

Juliana Long, customer: “I didn’t wanna cook for the holidays, so I ordered from Osaka because it’s always a quick and simple process. On top of that, the food is always delicious.”

Looking for something to pick up and go?

Head to 1-800-Lucky in Wynwood. Their newest addition, Jeepney, is serving up a Filipino feast.

Nicole Ponseca, 1-800-Lucky: “You’re not gonna go hungry. It’s lechonita. It’s barbecue skewers. It’s arroz caldo, Bibingka, Laing, vegan chicharon, and we’re also giving you Tiki drinks, too.”

It’s enough to feed six to eight people, and all you have to do is place an order and go get it.

Giannie Baptista, customer: “It’s a great gift. I can’t wait to try her food. It’s very convenient. You can order it online and just bring it home.”

You can taste a gourmet catering experience without leaving the house thanks to Bill Hansen Catering.

Bill Hansen, Bill Hansen Catering: “We’re excited to be providing New Year’s Eve dinner delivered to the comfort of everyone’s home.”

The New Year’s Eve menu includes appetizers like a fresh shrimp cocktail, and for dinner, dig into this tender rack of lamb.

There’s also sea bass and steak, and these guys will pack it all up and bring it to you.

Mike Baran, customer: “This dinner is so convenient for us because we typically go out for New Year’s Eve, but this year, we’re just being safe, and we’d really like to stay home, so this is an ideal option.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Osaka

1300 Brickell Bay Drive

Miami, FL 33131

786-627-4800

osakanikkei.com/es/local/miami

1-800-Lucky

143 NW 23rd St.

Miami, FL 33127

305-768-9826

www.1800lucky.com

Bill Hansen Catering

2167 S. Bayshore Drive

Miami, FL 33133

305-858-6660

billhansencatering.com

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.