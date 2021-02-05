Deco checks out 3 SoFlo businesses churning out heart-warming food for Valentine’s Day

Love is a four letter word. You know what else is? Food! So, since we love food and Valentine’s Day is coming up, we checked out places with heart-warming food options.

Few things say “I love you” more than food, so this Valentine’s Day, three SoFlo companies are finding the way to our hearts.

Berrydise Miami is a berry nice concept!

Nathalia Rotella, owner, Berrydise Miami: “Berrydise Miami makes chocolate-covered strawberries decorated with hand-crafted decorations. They are unique, not something you’re gonna find anywhere else.”

Nathalia Rotella runs her business with a lot of love, which means she gives these strawberries plenty of TLC.

Nathalia Rotella: “They demand a lot of detail, attention and also creativity.”

The Berrydise beauty box is a perfect option for Valentine’s Day.

Nathalia Rotella: “The beauty box has white chocolate tinted in violet and pink. It also has handcrafted flowers and 24k gold leaves.”

You can also eat your heart out with the appropriately named valentine box.

Nathalia Rotella: “They come with a dutch caramel waffle on top of the strawberries.”

Daniela Arroyo, customer: “These strawberry boxes are very beautiful. They’re very romantic, and I think everybody loves a good chocolate-covered strawberry.”

Flowers? Love ’em. Cakes? Gotta have ’em, but how about cakes in the shape of flowers?

Maria Vezzi, Misses Sweet: “Flowers are a sign of love. It brings joy to your loved ones, so why don’t you eat them?”

We like your thinking! Misses Sweet in Sunrise makes desserts that look like they belong in your garden.

Maria Vezzi: “It can all be customizable.”

Check out these red velvet cakes! Or are they flowers? I’m still trying to figure it out!

Maria Vezzi: “The red velvet cake is made with a regular red velvet mix, and then, it is stuffed with white Belgium chocolate cream from our secret Brazilian recipe.”

You grow girl!

SoFlo loves croquetas, and these love us back!

Alec Fernandez, Dos Croquetas: “Let’s just say croqueta love is in the air this year. If you love your loved one, you definitely want to give them croquetas for Valentine’s Day.”

Heart-shaped croquetas are an annual tradition at Dos Croquetas in Miami.

They’re very popular.

Juliette Bringa, customer: “Not everybody does it. You don’t see this when you go down the street. It’s unique, and the boxing is very unique, as well.”

And this year, the restaurant also has heart-shaped guava pastelitos!

Savory and sweet, a taste bud’s dream come true for the holiday. I love you!

FOR MORE INFO:

Berrydise Miami

berrydisemiami.com

Misses Sweet

www.missessweet.com

Dos Croquetas

10505 SW 40th St.

Miami, FL 33165

305-912-3672

www.doscroquetas.com

