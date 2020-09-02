Deco checks out 2 amazing hotel rooftop pools in South Florida

Relax in luxury high above noisy, exhaust filled streets. This time of year, pools are an absolute must, and we’ve found a couple rooftop getaways that you have to see, swim in and drink near to believe.

When this old world starts getting too hot to handle, make it over to the rooftop pool at 1 Hotel South Beach to kick back and relax.

There’s literally no place like it.

Fernando Cerna, 1 Hotel South Beach: “The 1 Hotel South Beach offers the only rooftop pool in Miami Beach.”

If you sense a romantic vibe here, that’s no accident. You’ll be leaving your parental duties behind for a bit.

Fernando Cerna: “Rooftop pool being the most popular one among adults. It’s a 21-and-over-only pool during the day.”

Water, water everywhere.

The pool sits high above the Atlantic.

It really seems like you’re away from it all.

Fernando Cerna: “You almost feel like you’re on a ship in the middle of the ocean ’cause all you see is water from there.”

If you want to get out of the sun, catch a quick bite and a cocktail by the poolside restaurant.

We suggest renting your own cabana for a more intimate experience.

Fernando Cerna: “If you want to relax, even take a nap during the day, having a cabana is taking it to the next level.”

Mauricio Villa, customer: “Everything that we’ve experienced with the sun and the ambiance has been absolutely one-of-a-kind.”

At the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort’s sunrise terrace, size definitely matters.

Corey Sax, Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach: “The pool deck is actually one of the largest in Fort Lauderdale.”

The tropical vibes will bliss you out, and trust us, the pool does go on for days.

Corey Sax: “We have over 200 lounge chairs, so we can fit, you know, a lot of people in most places.”

If you want some alone time, you can head to the east end of the pool and be dazzled by what you see.

Corey Sax: “You’re met with stunning seascapes of the Atlantic.”

You and your BFFs will be treated like royalty here.

That’s a big part of the allure at the terrace.

Corey Sax: “Every day, our team goes out, they give you fresh grapes. We have shots on the deck that they give out.”

So, whether you’re kicking back in a cabana with some champagne, lounging around in the summer sun sipping on a cocktail or keeping cool in the pool, life is good at the sunrise terrace.

Katya Grzeszczak, customer: “The sun is shining. The water’s beautiful. The views are amazing. The pool is gorgeous, couldn’t get any better than this.”

FOR MORE INFO:

1 Hotel South Beach

2341 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

833-625-3111

www.1hotels.com/south-beach

Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-414-2222

www3.hilton.com/en/hotels/florida/hilton-fort-lauderdale-beach-resort

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.