Don’t mess with Karen Gillan, especially when she’s playing a skilled assassin with an all-star squad! Deco’s locked, loaded and chatting with the killer cast of “Gunpowder Milkshake.”

Karen Gillan (as Sam): “I need to exchange some books.”

Librarian: “Come.”

Karen Gillan is a hitwoman on a mission in Netflix’s “Gunpowder Milkshake.”

Karen Gillan (as Sam): “There’s a change of plan. They kidnapped an 8-year-old girl. I can’t leave her to die.”

Karen is a one woman wrecking crew, and even though she’s a veteran of action films like “Jumanji” and “Avengers: Endgame,” she says the action scenes in “Gunpower Milkshake” pushed her to the limit.

Karen Gillan: “There’s so much action involved in this role and more than I’ve ever done in any film, and so that was probably the biggest challenge.”

Angela Bassett and Carla Gugino also play hitwomen in the movie, and they say their characters’ backstory was important to them.

Angela Bassett: “That was something that I think we as actresses we had to do as well, fill in our backstory. Just think about it, you know, what made us, what made us think and tick, who we are in terms of the hierarchy or position.”

Carla Gugino: “For me, Madeline, she was probably raised with nuns and had this sort of reverence for some kind of semblance of propriety, and yet, had bonded with the young kids that she was with.”

